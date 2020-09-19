top
Alicia Kuhl - Interview with Santa Cruz City Council Candidate
by John Malkin
Saturday Sep 19th, 2020 1:22 PM
Audio interview with Alicia Kuhl, candidate for city council in Santa Cruz, California.
Listen now:
In this audio interview, Alicia Kuhl discusses her political platform as a candidate for the Santa Cruz City Council in advance of the November, 2020 election. This interview was originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 FM on "Transformation Highway" on September 10, 2020. Alicia Kuhl has lived in Santa Cruz for fifteen years and is currently homeless, living in an RV, with three children and a disabled spouse. Kuhl is president of the Santa Cruz chapter of the California Homeless Union and is a case manager working with formerly homeless individuals to retain their housing. Kuhl is one of nine candidates running for four seats on the city council. The other candidates are: Sandy Brown, Kayla Kumar, Kelsey Hill, Sonja Brunner, Maria Cadenas, Martine Watkins, Elizabeth Conlan and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson.
