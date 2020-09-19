top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
Indigenous Peoples Town Hall with the Poor People's Campaign
Date Saturday September 19
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online
On Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 11am PT, the Indigenous People’s Contingent of the Poor People’s Campaign is excited to host a town hall for Native people and our allies as we present the Poor People’s Campaign Indigenous Fact Sheet.

Please register in advance and come learn how the tenets of the PPC apply to Native people, from Native people. This is a wonderful chance to hear from community members within the PPC about how militarism, systemic racism, poverty, inequality, and ecological devastation impact the health and lives of Indigenous people

RSVP for Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcu6rrjwvEtfzYDHZVlb1XU-2i3fRJaqg?fbclid=IwAR22cMcUASvn7dOUkIeV3D402ecTZtvaOqsXY4naarVAdQOhTHyc4uyU7T0

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/Indigenous-Peoples-Contingent-of-the-Poor-Peoples-Campaign-103586314741225/

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/670660660469352/

Indigenous People's Contingent of the Poor People's Campaign

California Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
