On Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 11am PT, the Indigenous People’s Contingent of the Poor People’s Campaign is excited to host a town hall for Native people and our allies as we present the Poor People’s Campaign Indigenous Fact Sheet.
Please register in advance and come learn how the tenets of the PPC apply to Native people, from Native people. This is a wonderful chance to hear from community members within the PPC about how militarism, systemic racism, poverty, inequality, and ecological devastation impact the health and lives of Indigenous people
RSVP for Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcu6rrjwvEtfzYDHZVlb1XU-2i3fRJaqg?fbclid=IwAR22cMcUASvn7dOUkIeV3D402ecTZtvaOqsXY4naarVAdQOhTHyc4uyU7T0
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/Indigenous-Peoples-Contingent-of-the-Poor-Peoples-Campaign-103586314741225/
More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/670660660469352/
Indigenous People's Contingent of the Poor People's Campaign
California Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/19/2020
|Indigenous Peoples Town Hall with the Poor People's Campaign
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 19
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 19th, 2020 7:46 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network