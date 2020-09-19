top
Call to Action: U.S. Digital 'March' & Kentucky Statewide Protest on Mitch McConnell
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 21
Time 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online via livestream
The Poor People's Campaign will be engaging in a large scale protest against Sen. McConnell
both online and in-person at his Kentucky offices statewide on Sept. 21.

When: Monday, September 21 at 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM PT

RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/moral-monday-caravans-and-digital-march-on-mcconnell/

Join the protest livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/

Instead of passing a full and comprehensive COVID relief package, Senate Majority Leader McConnell has engaged in the sins of: Suppressing the Vote, Sabotaging the USPS, Stopping the Stimulus, Stealing Healthcare, Stifling Living Wages and Separating Families!

Car Caravan protests will be demonstrating at McConnell's offices throughout
the state of Kentucky, while people across the country engage in digital direct action
(see "Call to Action" instructions below).

Join a caravan or join us online where we'll get live reports from each location. We can't be silent anymore; indeed, our voices have never been more important!

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

"How do you mourn the loss of a great champion for justice like Ruth Bader Ginsburg? You mourn deeply & you vow to continue her work with even greater resolve. Her death must bring us to life.

If McConnell over reaches, I’m believing the people will over perform, and we could see an election like never before. RBG often quoted Justice Brandeis: 'The greatest menace to freedom is an inert people.' May she Rest In Peace. We must rise with power!"

https://twitter.com/RevDrBarber

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

COVID Pandemic Relief Needed Now!

The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives back in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate.

The HEROES Act would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.

Then, the House passed the separate Delivering for America Act to at least protect and fully fund the USPS in time for the November election. That legislation is being stalled by McConnell, as well.

Instead, McConnell and GOP Senators back the Senate HEALS Act which does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.

Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

CALL TO ACTION

Flood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to demand a full and just relief package now!

PPC special phone calling link (esp. for those outside of Kentucky):

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell

The system will call your phone and patch you through.

PLEASE HAVE YOUR PHONE READY.

OR

317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510

ph: (202) 224-2541

fax*: (202) 224-2499

general switch board: (202) 224-3121

*Anyone can send a faxed letter from any state. No need to be in Kentucky.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People for a Movement that Votes

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/voting/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪
sm_sept.-21_mcconnell_1920x1080_v4_w.jpeg
original image (1280x720)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 19th, 2020 7:28 AM
