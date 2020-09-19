top
Candlelight Vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court & Nationwide
Date Saturday September 19
Time 8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March, Demand Justice, others
Location Details
U.S. Supreme Court and at courthouses across the nation
Candlelight Vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court & Nationwide

She gave all she could, with literally all she had. Now it’s our turn.

Tomorrow, join us in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at 8 PM ET for a peaceful
candlelight vigil honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

If you can’t join us in D.C, please join us in solidarity at your local courthouse
at 8 PM your local time.

When: 8 PM on Saturday, Sept. 19th

Where: U.S. Supreme Court or at your local courthouse

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2742451799345233/

Women's March
Demand Justice
NARAL
Indivisible
Center for Popular Democracy Action
others

Please also join in signing the MoveOn petition below to fill Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat after the 2021 inauguration.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

SAFETY: Please socially distance & wear a mask.

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from joining in-person:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart
or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications
from COVID-19 illness.

Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting or Gathering during COVID-19: https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________

PETITION: DO NOT fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat until after the 2021 inauguration.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish was that her Supreme Court seat not be filled until a new president was installed. She was a champion for gender equality, among other issues rooted in fairness and justice for all. With less than 50 days until the election and voting already underway in many states, it's important that we demand all senators pledge not to move forward with any nominee until after the next inauguration.

Join in signing here at MoveOn: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/do-not-fill-ruth-bader-ginsburg-s-supreme-court-seat-until-after-the-2021-inauguration
_____________________________________________________________

#Vote2020 #SupremeCourtVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

For more information on the importance of being a #SupremeCourtVoter who wants a fair, equal rights SCOTUS, go to: https://supremecourtvoter.org/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020
_____________________________________________________________
§#TakeBackTheCourts
by Women's March, Demand Justice, others
Saturday Sep 19th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_take_back.jpg
original image (1025x2048)
Take Back The Courts:

"Any Trump nomination to the Supreme Court this year would be illegitimate and must be rejected."

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TakeBacktheCourt//1307114700300316672

Website: https://www.takebackthecourt.today/
