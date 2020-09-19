Candlelight Vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court & Nationwide
She gave all she could, with literally all she had. Now it’s our turn.
Tomorrow, join us in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at 8 PM ET for a peaceful
candlelight vigil honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
If you can’t join us in D.C, please join us in solidarity at your local courthouse
at 8 PM your local time.
When: 8 PM on Saturday, Sept. 19th
Where: U.S. Supreme Court or at your local courthouse
Please also join in signing the MoveOn petition below to fill Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat after the 2021 inauguration.
SAFETY: Please socially distance & wear a mask.
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from joining in-person:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart
or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications
from COVID-19 illness.
Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting or Gathering during COVID-19: https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
PETITION: DO NOT fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat until after the 2021 inauguration.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish was that her Supreme Court seat not be filled until a new president was installed. She was a champion for gender equality, among other issues rooted in fairness and justice for all. With less than 50 days until the election and voting already underway in many states, it's important that we demand all senators pledge not to move forward with any nominee until after the next inauguration.
Join in signing here at MoveOn: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/do-not-fill-ruth-bader-ginsburg-s-supreme-court-seat-until-after-the-2021-inauguration
#Vote2020 #SupremeCourtVoter
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.
For more information on the importance of being a #SupremeCourtVoter who wants a fair, equal rights SCOTUS, go to: https://supremecourtvoter.org/
#2020Census #BeCounted
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020
