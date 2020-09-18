

San Francisco Murals Under Assault - From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Zakheim Murals

with

Nathan Zakheim, art restorer and son of mural artist Bernard Zakheim

Dr. Robert Cherney, Professor and author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art and

Lope Yap Jr. GWHS Alumni Association VP

Dewey Crumpler, Mural Artist Of GWHS Response Murals

Jackie Broxton, Relative of “Biddy” Mason and Biddy Mason Charitable Foundation

Gray Brechin, Art Historian, Founder of New Deal Project & Author of Imperial San Francisco

Carol Lang, Professor CUNY, Member of AFT-PSC



San Francisco murals are threatened with destruction from the Victor Arnautoff murals at George Washington High to the Bernard Zakheim murals at

Toland Hall at the University of California. This panel will examine their history, why they are under attack today and what this means to working people and the public.



Time: Sep 27, 2020 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)



To join event please register at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsdOiqrDsiGdMnFL7gMcar5ce_H3UQjoOq

https://sfhistorydays.org/laborfest/



LaborFest Event-San Francisco Murals Under Assault-From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Bernard Zakheim Murals



Sep 27, 2020 01:00 PM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)





Additional information



CA Black History Under Attack By UCSF Execs, Bernard Zakheim’s Murals & Bridget “Biddy” Mason



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJ-1jwjDC_s



University of California San Francisco executives are proposing the destruction of the historic Bernard Zakheim WPA UCSF Toland Hall murals.



They include the history of medicine in California including the role of Bridget "Biddy” Mason who came to California as a slave and worked as a midwife in California. She later became an important figure in Los Angeles and California history particularly for Black Californians.



Zakheim's murals at Coit Tower also came under attack and there was an effort to destroy them during the 1930’s because they included images of Karl Marx and the Daily Worker.



Nathan Zakheim, the son of Bernard Zakheim who worked on the UCSF murals talked about their construction and the reasons the University said they should be destroyed unless the family came up with $8 million.



Speakers in addition to Nathan Zackheim included Temi Washington – great great granddaughter of Bridget “Biddy” Mason, Lope Yap Jr. – Vice President GWHSAA, Adam Gottstein – a native San Franciscan and the grandson of Bernard Zakheim, Dr. Robert Sherins the author of The Story Behind The Toland Hall Murals and Dr. Robert Cherny, author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art.



This panel was part of 2020 Laborfest.net and was held on July 25, 2020.



Additional media:



History of Medicine in California Articulated in Frescoes

The Story Behind the Murals of Toland Hall, UCSF

http://robertssherinsmd.com/files/books/7-Toland%20Manuscript.4.pdf



UCSF Toland Hall Bernard Zakheim mural tour by Chauncey Leake

https://archive.org/details/cum_000015



San Francisco university in talks with US government about preserving New Deal-era murals slated for destruction

https://www.theartnewspaper.com/news/san-francisco-university-in-talks-with-us-government-about-preserving-new-deal-era-murals-slated-for-destruction?

fbclid=IwAR12UWwksSyYJh08fwOizcpVKEhDTfFSUuEpOSstpfewdgLrvvf5lGUC9Eo



The Biddy Mason Story

https://youtu.be/uvlXfCuCVAY



Bridget "Biddy" Mason (U.S. National Park Service)

https://www.nps.gov/people/biddymason.htm



LaborFest.net

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



The GWHS Murals &The Life of Victor Arnautoff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua-M4D67tI0

The issue of the San Francisco George Washington High murals and the life of Victor Arnautoff was the focus of a panel during July 22, 2020.



Artist Dewey Crumpler who painted response mural at George Washington High in San Francisco spoke about past struggles to defend the murals and today's Black Lives Matter movement. The panel also made the connections between the attack on the Victor Arnautoff murals and the Bernard Zakheim murals that are threatend with destruction at UCSF.



Other speakers included Nathan Zakheim, Dr. Robert Cherney, Jack Heyman, Gray Brechin, Carol Denney, Tamaka Bailey, Robin Rome and Lope Lap Jr.

This was part of LaborFest is 2020.

Additional media:

CA Black History Under Attack By UCSF Execs, Bernard Zakheim’s Murals & Bridget “Biddy” Mason

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJ-1jwjDC_s



The Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public Education

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVF0eDdK5iw&t=29s



Alice Walker "They should leave the mural and explain the mural to the children" The Destruction Of The George Washington High Victor Arnautoff Murals

https://youtu.be/XPFPTB_XZ6U



SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals

https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk



Censorship, Not Destruction? SFUSD Votes To Censor Arnautoff Murals

https://youtu.be/_UmLd091oFU



"Paint It Down" Rightists Disrupt Victor Arnautoff Mural Meeting In San Francisco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2CRDg4nBCg&feature=youtu.be



Destroying Arnautoff Murals As Payment For "Reparations"? SFUSD Bd Votes To Paint Over Historic Murals

https://youtu.be/fPpm8FUPC2c



SF Debates Removal Of Victor Arnautoff Murals At GWH

https://youtu.be/rG6x4JS76j0



"Erasing History" SF Washington High & The Victor Arnautoff Murals

https://youtu.be/sxHijlewzoQ



Victor Arnautoff: San Francisco's Master Muralist of the 1930's

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5aYXYqcDNg&t=7s



When conservatives went to war over SF post office murals

https://www.sfchronicle.com/chronicle_vault/article/When-conservatives-went-to-war-over-SF-post-13912445.php



These High School Murals Depict an Ugly History. Should They Go?

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/11/arts/design/george-washington-murals-ugly-history-debated.html



Murals at Washington High School Stoke Debate: Board to Decide Their Fate

https://sfrichmondreview.com/2019/04/30/murals-at-washington-high-school-stoke-debate-board-to-decide-their-fate/



Murals at Washington High School Stoke Debate: Board to Decide Their Fate

https://sfrichmondreview.com/2019/04/30/murals-at-washington-high-school-stoke-debate-board-to-decide-their-fate/



LaborFest

http://www.laborfest.net

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org 9/27 Sunday SF History Days: LaborFest PanelSan Francisco Murals Under Assault - From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Zakheim MuralswithNathan Zakheim, art restorer and son of mural artist Bernard ZakheimDr. Robert Cherney, Professor and author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art andLope Yap Jr. GWHS Alumni Association VPDewey Crumpler, Mural Artist Of GWHS Response MuralsJackie Broxton, Relative of “Biddy” Mason and Biddy Mason Charitable FoundationGray Brechin, Art Historian, Founder of New Deal Project & Author of Imperial San FranciscoCarol Lang, Professor CUNY, Member of AFT-PSCSan Francisco murals are threatened with destruction from the Victor Arnautoff murals at George Washington High to the Bernard Zakheim murals atToland Hall at the University of California. This panel will examine their history, why they are under attack today and what this means to working people and the public.Time: Sep 27, 2020 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)To join event please register at:LaborFest Event-San Francisco Murals Under Assault-From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Bernard Zakheim MuralsSep 27, 2020 01:00 PM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)Additional informationCA Black History Under Attack By UCSF Execs, Bernard Zakheim’s Murals & Bridget “Biddy” MasonUniversity of California San Francisco executives are proposing the destruction of the historic Bernard Zakheim WPA UCSF Toland Hall murals.They include the history of medicine in California including the role of Bridget "Biddy” Mason who came to California as a slave and worked as a midwife in California. She later became an important figure in Los Angeles and California history particularly for Black Californians.Zakheim's murals at Coit Tower also came under attack and there was an effort to destroy them during the 1930’s because they included images of Karl Marx and the Daily Worker.Nathan Zakheim, the son of Bernard Zakheim who worked on the UCSF murals talked about their construction and the reasons the University said they should be destroyed unless the family came up with $8 million.Speakers in addition to Nathan Zackheim included Temi Washington – great great granddaughter of Bridget “Biddy” Mason, Lope Yap Jr. – Vice President GWHSAA, Adam Gottstein – a native San Franciscan and the grandson of Bernard Zakheim, Dr. Robert Sherins the author of The Story Behind The Toland Hall Murals and Dr. Robert Cherny, author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art.This panel was part of 2020 Laborfest.net and was held on July 25, 2020.Additional media:History of Medicine in California Articulated in FrescoesThe Story Behind the Murals of Toland Hall, UCSFUCSF Toland Hall Bernard Zakheim mural tour by Chauncey LeakeSan Francisco university in talks with US government about preserving New Deal-era murals slated for destructionfbclid=IwAR12UWwksSyYJh08fwOizcpVKEhDTfFSUuEpOSstpfewdgLrvvf5lGUC9EoThe Biddy Mason StoryBridget "Biddy" Mason (U.S. National Park Service)LaborFest.netProduction of Labor Video ProjectThe GWHS Murals &The Life of Victor ArnautoffThe issue of the San Francisco George Washington High murals and the life of Victor Arnautoff was the focus of a panel during July 22, 2020.Artist Dewey Crumpler who painted response mural at George Washington High in San Francisco spoke about past struggles to defend the murals and today's Black Lives Matter movement. The panel also made the connections between the attack on the Victor Arnautoff murals and the Bernard Zakheim murals that are threatend with destruction at UCSF.Other speakers included Nathan Zakheim, Dr. Robert Cherney, Jack Heyman, Gray Brechin, Carol Denney, Tamaka Bailey, Robin Rome and Lope Lap Jr.This was part of LaborFest is 2020.Additional media:CA Black History Under Attack By UCSF Execs, Bernard Zakheim’s Murals & Bridget “Biddy” MasonThe Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public EducationAlice Walker "They should leave the mural and explain the mural to the children" The Destruction Of The George Washington High Victor Arnautoff MuralsSFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff MuralsCensorship, Not Destruction? SFUSD Votes To Censor Arnautoff Murals"Paint It Down" Rightists Disrupt Victor Arnautoff Mural Meeting In San FranciscoDestroying Arnautoff Murals As Payment For "Reparations"? SFUSD Bd Votes To Paint Over Historic MuralsSF Debates Removal Of Victor Arnautoff Murals At GWH"Erasing History" SF Washington High & The Victor Arnautoff MuralsVictor Arnautoff: San Francisco's Master Muralist of the 1930'sWhen conservatives went to war over SF post office muralsThese High School Murals Depict an Ugly History. Should They Go?Murals at Washington High School Stoke Debate: Board to Decide Their FateMurals at Washington High School Stoke Debate: Board to Decide Their FateLaborFestProduction of Labor Video Project For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 18th, 2020 10:48 PM