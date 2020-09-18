9/27 Sunday SF History Days: LaborFest Panel
San Francisco Murals Under Assault - From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Zakheim Murals
with
Nathan Zakheim, art restorer and son of mural artist Bernard Zakheim
Dr. Robert Cherney, Professor and author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art and
Lope Yap Jr. GWHS Alumni Association VP
Dewey Crumpler, Mural Artist Of GWHS Response Murals
Jackie Broxton, Relative of “Biddy” Mason and Biddy Mason Charitable Foundation
Gray Brechin, Art Historian, Founder of New Deal Project & Author of Imperial San Francisco
Carol Lang, Professor CUNY, Member of AFT-PSC
San Francisco murals are threatened with destruction from the Victor Arnautoff murals at George Washington High to the Bernard Zakheim murals at
Toland Hall at the University of California. This panel will examine their history, why they are under attack today and what this means to working people and the public.
Time: Sep 27, 2020 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
To join event please register at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsdOiqrDsiGdMnFL7gMcar5ce_H3UQjoOq
https://sfhistorydays.org/laborfest/
Additional information
CA Black History Under Attack By UCSF Execs, Bernard Zakheim’s Murals & Bridget “Biddy” Mason
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJ-1jwjDC_s
University of California San Francisco executives are proposing the destruction of the historic Bernard Zakheim WPA UCSF Toland Hall murals.
They include the history of medicine in California including the role of Bridget "Biddy” Mason who came to California as a slave and worked as a midwife in California. She later became an important figure in Los Angeles and California history particularly for Black Californians.
Zakheim's murals at Coit Tower also came under attack and there was an effort to destroy them during the 1930’s because they included images of Karl Marx and the Daily Worker.
Nathan Zakheim, the son of Bernard Zakheim who worked on the UCSF murals talked about their construction and the reasons the University said they should be destroyed unless the family came up with $8 million.
Speakers in addition to Nathan Zackheim included Temi Washington – great great granddaughter of Bridget “Biddy” Mason, Lope Yap Jr. – Vice President GWHSAA, Adam Gottstein – a native San Franciscan and the grandson of Bernard Zakheim, Dr. Robert Sherins the author of The Story Behind The Toland Hall Murals and Dr. Robert Cherny, author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art.
This panel was part of 2020 Laborfest.net and was held on July 25, 2020.
Additional media:
History of Medicine in California Articulated in Frescoes
The Story Behind the Murals of Toland Hall, UCSF
http://robertssherinsmd.com/files/books/7-Toland%20Manuscript.4.pdf
UCSF Toland Hall Bernard Zakheim mural tour by Chauncey Leake
https://archive.org/details/cum_000015
San Francisco university in talks with US government about preserving New Deal-era murals slated for destruction
https://www.theartnewspaper.com/news/san-francisco-university-in-talks-with-us-government-about-preserving-new-deal-era-murals-slated-for-destruction?
fbclid=IwAR12UWwksSyYJh08fwOizcpVKEhDTfFSUuEpOSstpfewdgLrvvf5lGUC9Eo
The Biddy Mason Story
https://youtu.be/uvlXfCuCVAY
Bridget "Biddy" Mason (U.S. National Park Service)
https://www.nps.gov/people/biddymason.htm
LaborFest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
The GWHS Murals &The Life of Victor Arnautoff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua-M4D67tI0
The issue of the San Francisco George Washington High murals and the life of Victor Arnautoff was the focus of a panel during July 22, 2020.
Artist Dewey Crumpler who painted response mural at George Washington High in San Francisco spoke about past struggles to defend the murals and today's Black Lives Matter movement. The panel also made the connections between the attack on the Victor Arnautoff murals and the Bernard Zakheim murals that are threatend with destruction at UCSF.
Other speakers included Nathan Zakheim, Dr. Robert Cherney, Jack Heyman, Gray Brechin, Carol Denney, Tamaka Bailey, Robin Rome and Lope Lap Jr.
This was part of LaborFest is 2020.
Additional media:
The Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVF0eDdK5iw&t=29s
Alice Walker "They should leave the mural and explain the mural to the children" The Destruction Of The George Washington High Victor Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/XPFPTB_XZ6U
SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk
Censorship, Not Destruction? SFUSD Votes To Censor Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/_UmLd091oFU
"Paint It Down" Rightists Disrupt Victor Arnautoff Mural Meeting In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2CRDg4nBCg&feature=youtu.be
Destroying Arnautoff Murals As Payment For "Reparations"? SFUSD Bd Votes To Paint Over Historic Murals
https://youtu.be/fPpm8FUPC2c
SF Debates Removal Of Victor Arnautoff Murals At GWH
https://youtu.be/rG6x4JS76j0
"Erasing History" SF Washington High & The Victor Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/sxHijlewzoQ
Victor Arnautoff: San Francisco's Master Muralist of the 1930's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5aYXYqcDNg&t=7s
When conservatives went to war over SF post office murals
https://www.sfchronicle.com/chronicle_vault/article/When-conservatives-went-to-war-over-SF-post-13912445.php
These High School Murals Depict an Ugly History. Should They Go?
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/11/arts/design/george-washington-murals-ugly-history-debated.html
Murals at Washington High School Stoke Debate: Board to Decide Their Fate
https://sfrichmondreview.com/2019/04/30/murals-at-washington-high-school-stoke-debate-board-to-decide-their-fate/
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
San Francisco | Arts + Action
