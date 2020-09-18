top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 9/27/2020
SF Murals Under Assault - From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hal
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 27
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorLaborFest
Location Details
A LaborFest panel which is part of San Francisco Days Of History will present a panel on San Francisco Murals Under Assault - From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Zakheim Murals
9/27 Sunday SF History Days: LaborFest Panel
San Francisco Murals Under Assault - From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Zakheim Murals
with
Nathan Zakheim, art restorer and son of mural artist Bernard Zakheim
Dr. Robert Cherney, Professor and author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art and
Lope Yap Jr. GWHS Alumni Association VP
Dewey Crumpler, Mural Artist Of GWHS Response Murals
Jackie Broxton, Relative of “Biddy” Mason and Biddy Mason Charitable Foundation
Gray Brechin, Art Historian, Founder of New Deal Project & Author of Imperial San Francisco
Carol Lang, Professor CUNY, Member of AFT-PSC

San Francisco murals are threatened with destruction from the Victor Arnautoff murals at George Washington High to the Bernard Zakheim murals at
Toland Hall at the University of California. This panel will examine their history, why they are under attack today and what this means to working people and the public.

Time: Sep 27, 2020 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

To join event please register at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsdOiqrDsiGdMnFL7gMcar5ce_H3UQjoOq
https://sfhistorydays.org/laborfest/

LaborFest Event-San Francisco Murals Under Assault-From The Arnautoff GWHS Murals To The UCSF Toland Hall Bernard Zakheim Murals

Sep 27, 2020 01:00 PM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)


Additional information

CA Black History Under Attack By UCSF Execs, Bernard Zakheim’s Murals & Bridget “Biddy” Mason

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJ-1jwjDC_s

University of California San Francisco executives are proposing the destruction of the historic Bernard Zakheim WPA UCSF Toland Hall murals.

They include the history of medicine in California including the role of Bridget "Biddy” Mason who came to California as a slave and worked as a midwife in California. She later became an important figure in Los Angeles and California history particularly for Black Californians.

Zakheim's murals at Coit Tower also came under attack and there was an effort to destroy them during the 1930’s because they included images of Karl Marx and the Daily Worker.

Nathan Zakheim, the son of Bernard Zakheim who worked on the UCSF murals talked about their construction and the reasons the University said they should be destroyed unless the family came up with $8 million.

Speakers in addition to Nathan Zackheim included Temi Washington – great great granddaughter of Bridget “Biddy” Mason, Lope Yap Jr. – Vice President GWHSAA, Adam Gottstein – a native San Franciscan and the grandson of Bernard Zakheim, Dr. Robert Sherins the author of The Story Behind The Toland Hall Murals and Dr. Robert Cherny, author of Victor Arnautoff and the Politics of Art.

This panel was part of 2020 Laborfest.net and was held on July 25, 2020.

Additional media:

History of Medicine in California Articulated in Frescoes
The Story Behind the Murals of Toland Hall, UCSF
http://robertssherinsmd.com/files/books/7-Toland%20Manuscript.4.pdf

UCSF Toland Hall Bernard Zakheim mural tour by Chauncey Leake
https://archive.org/details/cum_000015

San Francisco university in talks with US government about preserving New Deal-era murals slated for destruction
https://www.theartnewspaper.com/news/san-francisco-university-in-talks-with-us-government-about-preserving-new-deal-era-murals-slated-for-destruction?
fbclid=IwAR12UWwksSyYJh08fwOizcpVKEhDTfFSUuEpOSstpfewdgLrvvf5lGUC9Eo

The Biddy Mason Story
https://youtu.be/uvlXfCuCVAY

Bridget "Biddy" Mason (U.S. National Park Service)
https://www.nps.gov/people/biddymason.htm

LaborFest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org

The GWHS Murals &The Life of Victor Arnautoff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua-M4D67tI0
The issue of the San Francisco George Washington High murals and the life of Victor Arnautoff was the focus of a panel during July 22, 2020.

Artist Dewey Crumpler who painted response mural at George Washington High in San Francisco spoke about past struggles to defend the murals and today's Black Lives Matter movement. The panel also made the connections between the attack on the Victor Arnautoff murals and the Bernard Zakheim murals that are threatend with destruction at UCSF.

Other speakers included Nathan Zakheim, Dr. Robert Cherney, Jack Heyman, Gray Brechin, Carol Denney, Tamaka Bailey, Robin Rome and Lope Lap Jr.
This was part of LaborFest is 2020.
Additional media:
CA Black History Under Attack By UCSF Execs, Bernard Zakheim’s Murals & Bridget “Biddy” Mason
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJ-1jwjDC_s

The Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVF0eDdK5iw&t=29s

Alice Walker "They should leave the mural and explain the mural to the children" The Destruction Of The George Washington High Victor Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/XPFPTB_XZ6U

SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk

Censorship, Not Destruction? SFUSD Votes To Censor Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/_UmLd091oFU

"Paint It Down" Rightists Disrupt Victor Arnautoff Mural Meeting In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2CRDg4nBCg&feature=youtu.be

Destroying Arnautoff Murals As Payment For "Reparations"? SFUSD Bd Votes To Paint Over Historic Murals
https://youtu.be/fPpm8FUPC2c

SF Debates Removal Of Victor Arnautoff Murals At GWH
https://youtu.be/rG6x4JS76j0

"Erasing History" SF Washington High & The Victor Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/sxHijlewzoQ

Victor Arnautoff: San Francisco's Master Muralist of the 1930's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5aYXYqcDNg&t=7s

When conservatives went to war over SF post office murals
https://www.sfchronicle.com/chronicle_vault/article/When-conservatives-went-to-war-over-SF-post-13912445.php

These High School Murals Depict an Ugly History. Should They Go?
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/11/arts/design/george-washington-murals-ugly-history-debated.html

Murals at Washington High School Stoke Debate: Board to Decide Their Fate
https://sfrichmondreview.com/2019/04/30/murals-at-washington-high-school-stoke-debate-board-to-decide-their-fate/

LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
sm_zakheim_ucsf_2.jpg
original image (960x268)
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 18th, 2020 10:48 PM
§UCSF Corporate Executives Wanted To Destroy The Zakheim Murals
by LaborFest
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 10:48 PM
sm_zakheim_ucsf_auditorim_murals.jpg
original image (1200x800)
UCSF management wanted to destroy the Bernard Zakheim murals at UCSF Toland Hall.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
§Mural Artist Dewey Crumpler's Response Mural At GWHS
by LaborFest
Friday Sep 18th, 2020 10:48 PM
crumpler_dewey_gwhs_mural.jpg
Mural artist Dewey Crumpler was commissioned to do a mural in response to the attacks on the Victor Arnautoff murals at George Washington High.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Add Your Comments
