top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 9/20/2020
Peaceful Poetry Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 20
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSave the FM Bookstore Group
Location Details
Fort Mason, Building C Ramp, 2 Marina Boulevard
venue: Fort Mason Building C. Ramp

“Peaceful Poetry Protest” is a gathering of bookstore supporters in front of the Friends’ Readers Bookstore, Building C at Fort Mason, on Sunday, Sept. 20th at 3pm to protest its closure. Jack Hirschman (one of San Francisco’s Poet Laureates), Agneta Falk, and members of the Revolutionary Poets Brigade will read poetry.

We want to convey the message that the Fort Mason Readers Bookstore should be saved from permanent closure: it’s a nonprofit that benefits the SF Public Library, an invaluable cultural resource to the community, and a Green business that recycles used books and keeps them out of the landfill. We also believe that the spirit of Fort Mason should be dedicated to supporting the arts, and to preserving the legacy of small arts-related nonprofits, like Readers Bookstore. If people want to make signs that reflect these ideas to bring to the protest, that would be great!
sm_47a3bb0b-6456-4de3-8606-52d33e9cacdd.jpeg
original image (2917x2124)
For more event information: https://sfbay.craigslist.org/sfc/eve/d/san...

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 18th, 2020 9:51 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 174.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code