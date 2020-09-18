venue: Fort Mason Building C. Ramp
“Peaceful Poetry Protest” is a gathering of bookstore supporters in front of the Friends’ Readers Bookstore, Building C at Fort Mason, on Sunday, Sept. 20th at 3pm to protest its closure. Jack Hirschman (one of San Francisco’s Poet Laureates), Agneta Falk, and members of the Revolutionary Poets Brigade will read poetry.
We want to convey the message that the Fort Mason Readers Bookstore should be saved from permanent closure: it’s a nonprofit that benefits the SF Public Library, an invaluable cultural resource to the community, and a Green business that recycles used books and keeps them out of the landfill. We also believe that the spirit of Fort Mason should be dedicated to supporting the arts, and to preserving the legacy of small arts-related nonprofits, like Readers Bookstore. If people want to make signs that reflect these ideas to bring to the protest, that would be great!
|Peaceful Poetry Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 20
|Time
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Save the FM Bookstore Group
|Location Details
|Fort Mason, Building C Ramp, 2 Marina Boulevard
For more event information: https://sfbay.craigslist.org/sfc/eve/d/san...
