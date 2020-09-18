From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Frame-up in Aurora, Colorado of Black Lives Matter Protesters
Once again, as done in labor history and in the black liberation struggle, the State of Colorado is framing at least 4 organizers of protests on behalf of Elijah McClain, a black violinist, murdered by the police in Aurora, Colorado. See https://www.pscp.tv/w/1PlJQNLoPYXxE
Once again, as done in labor history and in the black liberation struggle, the State of Colorado is framing at least 4 organizers of protests on behalf of Elijah McClain, a black violinist, murdered by the police in Aurora, Colorado. See https://www.pscp.tv/w/1PlJQNLoPYXxE
Patience in sitting through the long-winded explanations well help you get to the videos of peaceful protests, which the State of Colorado has contrived as criminal felonies.
None of the 3 police involved has been charged with anything. They were put on paid administrative leave, better known as vacation.
Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black massage therapist and violinist died on August 30, 2020, after being placed in a chokehold by police and being sedated by paramedics on August 24, 2020. On August 24, 2019, an Aurora citizen reported to police that McClain was wearing a ski mask and looks "sketchy", although the caller also indicated that he did not believe anyone was in danger, and that he believed McClain was unarmed. As stated in Wikipedia:
The three police officers held McClain on the ground for 15 minutes. McClain was clearly in distress while restrained, sobbing and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe". He vomited several times, for which he apologized, saying: "I'm sorry, I wasn't trying to do that, I can't breathe correctly."[14] While McClain's arms were handcuffed behind his back, Woodyard applied a carotid control hold, which intentionally cuts off blood flow to the brain by compressing the carotid arteries in the neck, rendering McClain briefly unconscious. One officer threatened he would have his police dog bite McClain as he lay handcuffed and pinned to the ground.[15] After McClain was restrained more officers arrived and audio of the conversation records them saying that McClain was "acting crazy", that he was "definitely on something", and that he had attacked them with "incredible, crazy strength" when they tried to restrain him. They also said that at one point three officers were on top of him.[14] Paramedics injected him with 500 mg of ketamine as a sedative allowable in Colorado for a condition called excited delirium.[16] McClain suffered a cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital. He was pronounced brain dead on August 27 and died three days later, on August 30, 2019.
McClain's last words were:
I can't breathe. I have my ID right here. My name is Elijah McClain. That's my house. I was just going home. I'm an introvert. I'm just different. That's all. I'm so sorry. I have no gun. I don't do that stuff. I don't do any fighting. Why are you attacking me? I don't even kill flies! I don't eat meat! But I don't judge people, I don't judge people who do eat meat. Forgive me. All I was trying to do was become better. I will do it. I will do anything. Sacrifice my identity, I'll do it. You all are phenomenal. You are beautiful and I love you. Try to forgive me. I'm a mood Gemini. I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. Ow, that really hurt! You are all very strong. Teamwork makes the dream work. Oh, I'm sorry, I wasn't trying to do that. I just can't breathe correctly.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Elijah_McClain
For more on the frame-up and the demand to drop the charges, see, https://www.liberationnews.org/police-arrest-anti-racist-organizers/
