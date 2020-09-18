Karuk Tribe Declares State of Emergency due to Deadly Slater Fire by Dan Bacher

Friday Sep 18th, 2020 1:34 PM

Happy Camp – The Karuk Tribe today declared a state of emergency in the wake of the deadly Slater Fire that has burned many homes of Karuk Tribe members in the Klamath River community of Happy Camp.



The Tribe passed a resolution authorizing the use of Department of Treasury CARES Act funding to “address the unbudgeted housing needs created by the devastating Slater Fire while adhering to COVID protocols,” according to a press release from the Tribe.



“The resolution will be forwarded to President Trump and Governor Newsom asking the both to add Karuk Tribal lands and surrounding areas to the list of California counties approved for assistance to individuals and households as part of the Major Disaster Declaration, which President Donald J. Trump initially granted on August 22, 2020 due to multiple massive wildfires,” the release stated.



As of the morning of September 16, the Slater Fire has burned more than 140,000 acres between Happy Camp on California Highway 96 and O’Brien along Oregon Highway 199 along the California/Oregon border.



The Tribe said “about 150 homes” have been damaged or destroyed in the small community of Happy Camp, California. Many of these homes belong to Karuk Tribal members and their families.



“This fire is devastating our Tribe and our community,” said Karuk Chairman Russell ‘Buster’ Attebery. “The fire moved so fast that folks had little time to collect essentials before fleeing for their lives. A lot of people have nothing left but the clothes on