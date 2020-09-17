top
San Francisco | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 9/21/2020
March Against Death, Lies, and Fascism, and for Humanity!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 21
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism Bay Area
Location Details
Rally 24th and Mission, San Francisco
March, with bodybags, to the Federal Building on 7th Street
On September 21, mark the grim milestone of 200,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The science-hating response to COVID-19 is but one leading edge of an entire program of hatred, bigotry, and cruelty directed at the masses of people. The different strands of this fascist program – the white supremacy, the misogyny, the xenophobia, wrapped in the flag and the Bible taken literally – are consolidating into a different form of rule in this country, relying on violence, terror, and brutality.

Waiting for or relying on the upcoming election alone – an election Trump is already sabotaging and refusing to be bound by – to remove this regime is not just irresponsible. It is complicity.

We must rise now, as millions did earlier this year for Black lives, uniting and preparing to struggle with all we’ve got to oust this fascist regime and bring its program to a halt.
sm_060-850_7923.jpg
For more event information: https://refusefascism.org/2020/09/13/sept-...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 17th, 2020 2:51 PM
