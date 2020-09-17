top
#SheWillRise Virtual Campaign Kickoff for a First Black Womxn Justice on SCOTUS
Date Monday September 21
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDemand Justice
Location Details
Online
Join the #SheWillRise campaign for our launch event featuring Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and creator of the landmark 1619 project, Nikole Hannah-Jones in conversation with Brandi Colander, Kim Tignor, and Donna Hylton.

Monday, September 21 @ 10 AM PT (1 PM ET)

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/shewillrise-campaign-kickoff

Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/

Website: https://demandjustice.org/page/shewillrise/

WHY?

The time is now for a Black woman Supreme Court Justice. From ending police violence and racial profiling to advocating for healthcare access, Black womxn have shown up for our democracy, for our protests, and for our community. We have demonstrated that we are not only in support of policies and laws that will improve the lives of all Americans, but we are also willing to fight for them.

She Will Rise!
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: DEMAND JUSTICE (non-profit)

At Demand Justice, we fight for progressive change because we believe the rights described in our Constitution are only made real through the power of citizen activism.

We are empowering citizens to organize around our nation’s courts and prevent them from devolving into just another tool of economic and social oppression. We wage fact-based campaigns to defend our right to bodily autonomy and to stop our courts from pursuing an agenda that further enriches the wealthy and corporations at the expense of everyday Americans.

We resist those who distort our laws to try to legitimize discrimination against women, communities of color and LGBTQ Americans. And we work to elevate more women and people of color to the federal bench because we believe judges should reflect the diversity of the society they serve.
______________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 17th, 2020 2:15 PM
§#SupremeCourtVoter
by Demand Justice
Thursday Sep 17th, 2020 2:15 PM
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

For more information on the importance of being a #SupremeCourtVoter who wants a fair, equal rights SCOUTS, go to: https://supremecourtvoter.org/

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020
