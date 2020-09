Monday, September 21 @ 10 AM PT (1 PM ET)



RSVP:



Facebook livestream:



Website:



WHY?



The time is now for a Black woman Supreme Court Justice. From ending police violence and racial profiling to advocating for healthcare access, Black womxn have shown up for our democracy, for our protests, and for our community. We have demonstrated that we are not only in support of policies and laws that will improve the lives of all Americans, but we are also willing to fight for them.



She Will Rise!

ABOUT: DEMAND JUSTICE (non-profit)



At Demand Justice, we fight for progressive change because we believe the rights described in our Constitution are only made real through the power of citizen activism.



We are empowering citizens to organize around our nation’s courts and prevent them from devolving into just another tool of economic and social oppression. We wage fact-based campaigns to defend our right to bodily autonomy and to stop our courts from pursuing an agenda that further enriches the wealthy and corporations at the expense of everyday Americans.



We resist those who distort our laws to try to legitimize discrimination against women, communities of color and LGBTQ Americans. And we work to elevate more women and people of color to the federal bench because we believe judges should reflect the diversity of the society they serve.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 17th, 2020 2:15 PM