Caregivers Count Conference is an annual event designed for families and friends caring for their loved ones. Conference features professional speakers covering wide ranging topics to support caregivers. Past conference topics have included in home support services, compassion fatigue, advocacy, caregiving info, etc.



2020 Caregivers Count Conference- Virtual Event Speakers (4 Part Speaker Series)



Sept 19- Janis Carney



Sept 26- Christina Irving



Oct 3- Barry Jacobs (Reducing Stress) and Alex Morris (Parents and Resistance)



Sept. 19, 2020: Paying for Care - Speaker: Janis Carney



How do you find the money for care? Learn about the various options which include paying out of pocket, long-term care insurance, selling assets, borrowing against the house, and public benefit.



Sept. 26, 2020: Technology Tools - Speaker: Christina Irving



Gain a practical overview of how technology tools may help family caregivers provide care at home. Technology products like smart phone apps, communication aids, in-home sensors, and webcams can help make a home safer, and help reduce the caregiving workload. Learn how to determine what your needs are, the costs of tech tools, privacy considerations, and ease of use.



Oct. 3, 2020:Reducing Stress / Dealing with Parents and Resistance



Speakers: Dr. Barry Jacobs and Alex Morris



Reducing Stress: Family caregiving can be joyful but is almost always still stressful. In this interactive workshop, we'll discuss ways that caregivers can change their reactions to caregiving's challenges if they can't change caregiving's arduous circumstances. We'll practice breathing exercises, visualization, the 5 Senses and other forms of mindfulness that caregivers can easily learn and incorporate into their daily routines to better manage stress.



Dealing with Parents and Resistance: Are you worried about how your aging parents are doing now that one or both of them have physical challenges or chronic illnesses? They say they are doing fine and that you shouldn’t worry. But you do worry. Come and learn techniques in overcoming resistance to accepting help For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caregivers-co...

