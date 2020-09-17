



Despite all the bad news this year, your support has helped us at the Center for Biological Diversity score significant gains for wild plants and animals. Come join us to celebrate environmental gains and good news.



Date and time: Sept. 17, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT



Amid the extinction crisis, climate emergency and a pandemic, we can all use some good news.



It’s true. Despite all the bad news, we’re still scoring significant gains for wild plants and animals this year. We’ve defeated pipelines, won protections for endangered wildlife and even marked the end of a decades-long battle over a disastrous water-stealing project in the West.



It doesn’t happen without energy, creativity, tenacity and, of course, you. So join us in celebrating these victories in the fight for a livable planet.



The discussion will feature our Nevada director Patrick Donnelly and North Carolina attorney Perrin de Jong who will share some of their strategies for success.



ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



