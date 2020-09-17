First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco presents:
Saturday Morning Forum
Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 AM
Jennifer Beach of Prison Radio and Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ)
Acting Decisively in Uncertain Times
We are pleased to present long-time anti-racism and prison activist Jennifer Beach. Jennifer was on the founding committee for the Critical Resistance Conference which helped reignite the movement to abolish the prison industrial complex. She is a co-founder of Prison Radio which elevates the voices of incarcerated persons in the public discourse and is an organizer with SURJ. Jennifer currently has a loved one in San Quentin.
The discussion will highlight her work with SURJ, prison activism, and ideas for how to organize for racial justice within our congregation.
Forum UU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Forum UU's Zoom Meeting
Time: Sep 26, 2020 10:45 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adBV68Dcre
View events for the week of 9/26/2020
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 17th, 2020 8:16 AM
