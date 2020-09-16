

“California Is On Fire!!”



It's been over 560 days since San Francisco declared a climate emergency. Over 3 million acres have burned and over 25 people and thousands of wild and farmed animals have perished in the last month due to the raging wildfires, drought, and erratic weather conditions. SFO and Oakland International Airports are due to be inoperable and underwater by 2050 OR SOONER. Extinction Rebellion is demanding that the government #TellTheTruth, #ActNow by establishing a #NetZero2025 carbon emissions goal, and convening a #CitizensAssembly to reach that goal. Come join in the revelry as we chalk the sidewalks, drop banners, and post flyers from 12pm-3pm with optional breaks. At 3pm, pre-determined and trained volunteers will stand in a pedestrian crosswalk, refusing to yield until the police arrive. They HOPE to get arrested, and they will need our support! We will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines, so please bring your face cover and remember to socially distance!



For more information, visit XRAmerica.org



