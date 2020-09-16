Are you ready to vote in the 2020 elections? Would you like to help other people vote?
Join our Election 2020 Meetup, a free Zoom event hosted by Green Change (https://www.greenchange.net/). Learn how to vote in a pandemic, help with voter outreach, and support green, pro-environment leaders.
Come get ready to vote in this historic election!
Date and Time: Mon, September 28, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/election-2020-meetup-tickets-116790350081
(We will email you the address of our Zoom call after you register.)
These community leaders will speak at our online event:
Linda Herman, Swing Left / Sister District
Sarah Turner, Mill Valley Seniors for Peace
Fabrice Florin, Green Change
Emma McDevitt, NextGen / GiveGreen
Chance Cutrano, Sierra Club Marin
Alexis Fineman, San Anselmo Town Council
Aniya Butler, Youth vs. Apocalypse
They will discuss how to plan your vote , register for a mail-in ballot, vote early and use ballot drop boxes -- to make sure your vote is counted. Find out how you can protect voter rights and help prevent voter suppression.
You will also learn how to join phone and text banks hosted by democratic action groups and engage more people to vote. And we will hear how we can support green leaders and environmental policies that are on the ballot in this election.
If you have any questions, please email team [at] greenchange.net .
This free community meetup is hosted by Fabrice Florin, Kevin Morrison and Sarah Turner at GreenChange.net and is sponsored by Good Earth.
LEARN MORE: Read our Political Action Guides for tips and resources to help you get involved in this election. Go to: https://www.greenchange.net/actions/politics/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 9/28/2020
|Election 2020 Meetup: Electing Pro-Environment Leaders, Voting During COVID, #GOTV
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday September 28
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Green Change
|team [at] greenchange.net
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 16th, 2020 1:04 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network