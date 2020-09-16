top
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 9/28/2020
Election 2020 Meetup: Electing Pro-Environment Leaders, Voting During COVID, #GOTV
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 28
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorGreen Change
Emailteam [at] greenchange.net
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Are you ready to vote in the 2020 elections? Would you like to help other people vote?

Join our Election 2020 Meetup, a free Zoom event hosted by Green Change (https://www.greenchange.net/). Learn how to vote in a pandemic, help with voter outreach, and support green, pro-environment leaders.
Come get ready to vote in this historic election!

Date and Time: Mon, September 28, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/election-2020-meetup-tickets-116790350081
(We will email you the address of our Zoom call after you register.)

These community leaders will speak at our online event:

Linda Herman, Swing Left / Sister District
Sarah Turner, Mill Valley Seniors for Peace
Fabrice Florin, Green Change
Emma McDevitt, NextGen / GiveGreen
Chance Cutrano, Sierra Club Marin
Alexis Fineman, San Anselmo Town Council
Aniya Butler, Youth vs. Apocalypse

They will discuss how to plan your vote , register for a mail-in ballot, vote early and use ballot drop boxes -- to make sure your vote is counted. Find out how you can protect voter rights and help prevent voter suppression.

You will also learn how to join phone and text banks hosted by democratic action groups and engage more people to vote. And we will hear how we can support green leaders and environmental policies that are on the ballot in this election.

If you have any questions, please email team [at] greenchange.net .

This free community meetup is hosted by Fabrice Florin, Kevin Morrison and Sarah Turner at GreenChange.net​ and is sponsored by Good Earth.

LEARN MORE: Read our Political Action Guides for tips and resources to help you get involved in this election. Go to: https://www.greenchange.net/actions/politics/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 16th, 2020 1:04 PM
§#BeAClimateVoter
by Green Change
Wednesday Sep 16th, 2020 1:04 PM
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline: September 30, 2020
