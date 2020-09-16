



Join our Election 2020 Meetup, a free Zoom event hosted by Green Change (

Come get ready to vote in this historic election!



Date and Time: Mon, September 28, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT



RSVP:

(We will email you the address of our Zoom call after you register.)



These community leaders will speak at our online event:



Linda Herman, Swing Left / Sister District

Sarah Turner, Mill Valley Seniors for Peace

Fabrice Florin, Green Change

Emma McDevitt, NextGen / GiveGreen

Chance Cutrano, Sierra Club Marin

Alexis Fineman, San Anselmo Town Council

Aniya Butler, Youth vs. Apocalypse



They will discuss how to plan your vote , register for a mail-in ballot, vote early and use ballot drop boxes -- to make sure your vote is counted. Find out how you can protect voter rights and help prevent voter suppression.



You will also learn how to join phone and text banks hosted by democratic action groups and engage more people to vote. And we will hear how we can support green leaders and environmental policies that are on the ballot in this election.



If you have any questions, please email



This free community meetup is hosted by Fabrice Florin, Kevin Morrison and Sarah Turner at GreenChange.net​ and is sponsored by Good Earth.



LEARN MORE: Read our Political Action Guides for tips and resources to help you get involved in this election. Go to:



