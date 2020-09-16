top
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/16/2020
Emergency Action: Forced Sterilizations in ICE Detention Centers (urgent webinar)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 16
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together
Location Details
Online via zoom
EMERGENCY WEBINAR: A former nurse at ICE’s Irwin County Detention Center is alleging that ICE surgically removed an “inordinate” number of women’s wombs against their will.

According to reports, some of these women may have been shackled, unconscious, or partially medicated while these surgeries happened without their consent.

We can't let this happen on our watch.

As painful and horrifying as this moment is, it’s important to understand that this isn’t unprecedented, and that it’s part of a long pattern of abuses that ICE has gotten away with for years.

Join our emergency webinar on Wednesday, September 16th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET). Experts will be present to give you all the information that you need to know about what's going on, and what you can do.

National Domestic Workers Alliance emergency webinar here:

ZOOM: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s9eBiL2OTKiV8Vm-NiTjYA

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://actionnetwork.org/forms/take-the-families-belong-together-pledge

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

National Domestic Workers Alliance: "From medical experiments performed on Black people during slavery, to forced sterilizations of Native women by the U.S. Indian Health Service, these actions are a complete disregard for human life and must be stopped."
https://twitter.com/domesticworkers/status/1306031199299792896

Families Belong Together: "A GA doctor who saw patients from @ICEGov’s Irwin jail has been forcibly removing people’s wombs without their consent — sterilizing them. Here’s what you need to know": https://twitter.com/fams2gether/status/1306001646284087296

NPR: Whistleblower Alleges 'Medical Neglect,' Questionable Hysterectomies Of ICE Detainees
https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/913398383/whistleblower-alleges-medical-neglect-questionable-hysterectomies-of-ice-detaine


close_the_camps1.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 16th, 2020 10:58 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
DIRECT LINK TO LIVESTREAMFamilies Belong TogetherWednesday Sep 16th, 2020 5:20 PM
VIDEO: Interview of Nurse Wooten, Whisleblower on Forced Sterilizations in ICE PrisonsCommon DreamsWednesday Sep 16th, 2020 1:26 PM
