EMERGENCY WEBINAR: A former nurse at ICE’s Irwin County Detention Center is alleging that ICE surgically removed an “inordinate” number of women’s wombs against their will.
According to reports, some of these women may have been shackled, unconscious, or partially medicated while these surgeries happened without their consent.
We can't let this happen on our watch.
As painful and horrifying as this moment is, it’s important to understand that this isn’t unprecedented, and that it’s part of a long pattern of abuses that ICE has gotten away with for years.
Join our emergency webinar on Wednesday, September 16th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET). Experts will be present to give you all the information that you need to know about what's going on, and what you can do.
National Domestic Workers Alliance emergency webinar here:
ZOOM: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s9eBiL2OTKiV8Vm-NiTjYA
TAKE ACTION HERE:
https://actionnetwork.org/forms/take-the-families-belong-together-pledge
National Domestic Workers Alliance: "From medical experiments performed on Black people during slavery, to forced sterilizations of Native women by the U.S. Indian Health Service, these actions are a complete disregard for human life and must be stopped."
https://twitter.com/domesticworkers/status/1306031199299792896
Families Belong Together: "A GA doctor who saw patients from @ICEGov’s Irwin jail has been forcibly removing people’s wombs without their consent — sterilizing them. Here’s what you need to know": https://twitter.com/fams2gether/status/1306001646284087296
NPR: Whistleblower Alleges 'Medical Neglect,' Questionable Hysterectomies Of ICE Detainees
https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/913398383/whistleblower-alleges-medical-neglect-questionable-hysterectomies-of-ice-detaine
