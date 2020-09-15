The Day the Sky Turned Orange by Leon Kunstenaar

Tuesday Sep 15th, 2020 2:36 AM

Scenes from a small town in Marin

In 48 years of living in Woodacre, the day was never this color. These photos were taken with all color correction turned off and no color enhancement either in or outsdie the camera.



The bright red photos of San Francisco in many mainstream newspapers taken that day are heavily red enhanced. These photos are very close to what the eye saw. One of the photos of the room skylight has color correction turned on to show the difference.