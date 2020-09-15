Indict Trump for Inciting and Defending Scores of Murders by Fascist Mobs
We will project images of protest heroes on the back of Grand Lake Theatre and hear testimony of their sacrifice.
In the name of humanity, we REFUSE to accept a fascist America.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 9/16/2020
|Commemorate the Fallen – Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 16
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Curt Wechsler
|Location Details
|
Grand Lake Theatre
3200 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1298123570...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 15th, 2020 12:10 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network