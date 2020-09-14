M4A Caucus Panel: Global Perspectives of Single-Payer during COVID-19
This event will begin at 8 AM PT (11 AM. ET) on Tuesday, September 15.
RSVP: https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_rasvX8fdTQG2IQ36kDX4ww
Website: https://www.healthcare-now.org/
Join the Medicare for All Congressional Caucus and Co-Chairs Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell for a virtual panel discussion with health experts from countries that have implemented and are currently using single-payer health care systems.
The conversation will address lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued need to untether health care from employment.
The meeting will consist of remarks from health experts from three countries with single-payer healthcare systems who will share insights from their country’s response, successes, and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, then an open Q&A for Members to ask the experts questions.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/15/2020
|M4A Caucus Panel: Global Perspectives of Single-Payer during COVID-19
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday September 15
|Time
|8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Healthcare-Now!
|Location Details
|Online
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 6:20 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network