This event will begin at 8 AM PT (11 AM. ET) on Tuesday, September 15.



RSVP:



Website:



Join the Medicare for All Congressional Caucus and Co-Chairs Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell for a virtual panel discussion with health experts from countries that have implemented and are currently using single-payer health care systems.



The conversation will address lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued need to untether health care from employment.



The meeting will consist of remarks from health experts from three countries with single-payer healthcare systems who will share insights from their country’s response, successes, and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, then an open Q&A for Members to ask the experts questions.

