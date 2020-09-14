top
M4A Caucus Panel: Global Perspectives of Single-Payer during COVID-19
Date Tuesday September 15
Time 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHealthcare-Now!
Location Details
Online
M4A Caucus Panel: Global Perspectives of Single-Payer during COVID-19

This event will begin at 8 AM PT (11 AM. ET) on Tuesday, September 15.

RSVP: https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_rasvX8fdTQG2IQ36kDX4ww

Website: https://www.healthcare-now.org/

Join the Medicare for All Congressional Caucus and Co-Chairs Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell for a virtual panel discussion with health experts from countries that have implemented and are currently using single-payer health care systems.

The conversation will address lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued need to untether health care from employment.

The meeting will consist of remarks from health experts from three countries with single-payer healthcare systems who will share insights from their country’s response, successes, and lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, then an open Q&A for Members to ask the experts questions.
