First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco presents:
New Saturday Morning Forum Season
Saturday, September 19 at 11AM
Forum Opener with Tim Redmond, reporter extraordinaire!
National Election Crises & San Francisco Hopes!
We are pleased to present long-time favorite UUSF Forum speaker, Tim Redmond, who will comment on the latest election news, nationally and locally, the state of our San Francisco issues, Post Office, SFPD, pandemic, and usual City Hall skirmishes.
Tim Redmond has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 30 years. He spent much of that time as executive editor of the Bay Guardian. He is the founder of 48hills.org blog online, and continues to enlighten audiences throughout the Bay Area on the crucial issues of our time.
Tim Redmond: National Election Crises & San Francisco Hopes!
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 5:44 PM
