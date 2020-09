New Saturday Morning Forum Season



Saturday, September 19 at 11AM



Forum Opener with Tim Redmond, reporter extraordinaire!

National Election Crises & San Francisco Hopes!



We are pleased to present long-time favorite UUSF Forum speaker, Tim Redmond, who will comment on the latest election news, nationally and locally, the state of our San Francisco issues, Post Office, SFPD, pandemic, and usual City Hall skirmishes.



Tim Redmond has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 30 years. He spent much of that time as executive editor of the Bay Guardian. He is the founder of 48hills.org blog online, and continues to enlighten audiences throughout the Bay Area on the crucial issues of our time.



Forum UU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.



Topic: Forum UU's Zoom Meeting



Time: Sep 19, 2020 10:45 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)





Join Zoom Meeting



https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09





Meeting ID: 220 024 1232



Passcode: 328697



One tap mobile



+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (San Jose)



+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (Tacoma)





Dial by your location



+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)



+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)



+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)



+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)



+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)



+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)



Meeting ID: 220 024 1232



Passcode: 328697



Find your local number: First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco presents:New Saturday Morning Forum SeasonSaturday, September 19 at 11AMForum Opener with Tim Redmond, reporter extraordinaire!National Election Crises & San Francisco Hopes!We are pleased to present long-time favorite UUSF Forum speaker, Tim Redmond, who will comment on the latest election news, nationally and locally, the state of our San Francisco issues, Post Office, SFPD, pandemic, and usual City Hall skirmishes.Tim Redmond has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 30 years. He spent much of that time as executive editor of the Bay Guardian. He is the founder of 48hills.org blog online, and continues to enlighten audiences throughout the Bay Area on the crucial issues of our time.Forum UU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Forum UU's Zoom MeetingTime: Sep 19, 2020 10:45 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 220 024 1232Passcode: 328697One tap mobile+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (San Jose)+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (Tacoma)Dial by your location+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)Meeting ID: 220 024 1232Passcode: 328697Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adBV68Dcre Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 5:44 PM