Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 9/19/2020
Tim Redmond: National Election Crises & San Francisco Hopes!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 19
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDolores Perez Heilbron
Emaildoloresmp [at] gmail.com
Phone4155957306
Location Details
Online Event from First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco presents:
New Saturday Morning Forum Season

Saturday, September 19 at 11AM

Forum Opener with Tim Redmond, reporter extraordinaire!
National Election Crises & San Francisco Hopes!

We are pleased to present long-time favorite UUSF Forum speaker, Tim Redmond, who will comment on the latest election news, nationally and locally, the state of our San Francisco issues, Post Office, SFPD, pandemic, and usual City Hall skirmishes.

Tim Redmond has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 30 years. He spent much of that time as executive editor of the Bay Guardian. He is the founder of 48hills.org blog online, and continues to enlighten audiences throughout the Bay Area on the crucial issues of our time.

Forum UU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Forum UU's Zoom Meeting

Time: Sep 19, 2020 10:45 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)


Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09


Meeting ID: 220 024 1232

Passcode: 328697

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (Tacoma)


Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 220 024 1232

Passcode: 328697

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adBV68Dcre
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 5:44 PM
