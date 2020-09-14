top
Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Goodbye and Good riddance to Palantir
Date Monday September 21
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMijente
Location Details
Palantir's former HQ, 100 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto
Palantir’s finally leaving Palo Alto. After 17 years with its headquarters in Silicon Valley, the company’s escaping to Denver, specifically citing a culture of “intolerance” in the Bay Area.

We made that happen!

Hundreds of people protested Palantir in the last few years, demanding that they cut their contracts with ICE and stop supporting foreign wars. We marched outside their headquarters, through downtown Palo Alto, even to CEO Alex Karp’s house, demanding that they stop providing the tools that facilitate anti-immigrant terror and enable surveillance, mass raids, deportations, and de facto family separation.

Now it’s time to bid them farewell for good. We want to bring together the coalition of groups that has protested Palantir for one last action outside their headquarters.

This is happening the day before activists in Denver have an “unwelcome” party outside Palantir’s new home, on September 22, letting them know that they can change cities, but they’re not welcome anywhere they go.
