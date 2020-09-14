



Join Prop 17 in celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with “Liberar el Voto,” where we'll talk about voting rights and voter disenfranchisement, and how Prop 17 will reinstate the right to vote for over 50,000 Californians that have completed their prison term.



Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT



RSVP:



Nearly 50,000 Californians who have returned home from prison can’t vote even though they are raising families, holding jobs, paying taxes, and contributing to society in every other way. They should be encouraged to reenter society and have a stake in their community, not be punished by having their voting rights denied. Prop 17 will right this injustice and restore voting rights to Californians returning home from prison.



Join us to learn how you can "Free The Vote!"



PANEL:



Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher

San Jose Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco

Annie Gonzalez, activist & actress of "Gente-fied"

Esteban Nunez, Anti-recidivism Coalition

Michael Mendoza, Anti-recidivism Coalition

Brett Shears, Vote Allies

Samual Molina, Mi Familia Vota

#YesOnProp17 fellows Niki Martinez & Jose Gonzalez

and other amazing guests

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 12:24 PM