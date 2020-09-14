Liberar El Voto: Yes On Prop 17 Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month
Join Prop 17 in celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with “Liberar el Voto,” where we'll talk about voting rights and voter disenfranchisement, and how Prop 17 will reinstate the right to vote for over 50,000 Californians that have completed their prison term.
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT
RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zCR96qFDTzmaAOMQzQJtqQ
Nearly 50,000 Californians who have returned home from prison can’t vote even though they are raising families, holding jobs, paying taxes, and contributing to society in every other way. They should be encouraged to reenter society and have a stake in their community, not be punished by having their voting rights denied. Prop 17 will right this injustice and restore voting rights to Californians returning home from prison.
Join us to learn how you can "Free The Vote!"
PANEL:
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher
San Jose Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco
Annie Gonzalez, activist & actress of "Gente-fied"
Esteban Nunez, Anti-recidivism Coalition
Michael Mendoza, Anti-recidivism Coalition
Brett Shears, Vote Allies
Samual Molina, Mi Familia Vota
#YesOnProp17 fellows Niki Martinez & Jose Gonzalez
and other amazing guests
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter
VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
#2020Census #BeCounted
CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
For more event information: https://yeson17.vote/
