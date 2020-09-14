top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/15/2020
Liberar El Voto: Yes On Prop 17 Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday September 15
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorYes On Prop 17
Location Details
Online
Liberar El Voto: Yes On Prop 17 Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month

Join Prop 17 in celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with “Liberar el Voto,” where we'll talk about voting rights and voter disenfranchisement, and how Prop 17 will reinstate the right to vote for over 50,000 Californians that have completed their prison term.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zCR96qFDTzmaAOMQzQJtqQ

Nearly 50,000 Californians who have returned home from prison can’t vote even though they are raising families, holding jobs, paying taxes, and contributing to society in every other way. They should be encouraged to reenter society and have a stake in their community, not be punished by having their voting rights denied. Prop 17 will right this injustice and restore voting rights to Californians returning home from prison.

Join us to learn how you can "Free The Vote!"

PANEL:

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher
San Jose Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco
Annie Gonzalez, activist & actress of "Gente-fied"
Esteban Nunez, Anti-recidivism Coalition
Michael Mendoza, Anti-recidivism Coalition
Brett Shears, Vote Allies
Samual Molina, Mi Familia Vota
#YesOnProp17 fellows Niki Martinez & Jose Gonzalez
and other amazing guests
_____________________________________________________________

#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
_____________________________________________________________
sm_yes_on_17_freethevote.jpg
original image (768x768)
For more event information: https://yeson17.vote/

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 12:24 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 174.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code