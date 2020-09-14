top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Date Thursday September 17
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEmerging Leaders Circle
Location Details
Online Event
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctc-yrqjsrHdfUklWrR9m5uyCHho3VaRyb
Want to know what it takes to join a Board of Directors? Eager to expand your network and grow your personal brand? Or do you want to give back to your community and support initiatives that resonate with you?

Then pop on Zoom with ELC for a deep dive into joining non-profit boards in Santa Cruz County!

Keynote speaker Antonia Franco, active Board President of Digital Nest and board member of the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History is sharing her why, hows, and tips to joining a board.

Plus, stick around for special guests sharing their open opportunities available now throughout Santa Cruz County.

We look forward to seeing you (virtually) there!

Register and receive the Zoom link here; https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctc-yrqjsrHdfUklWrR9m5uyCHho3VaRyb
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2756689834...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 11:08 AM
