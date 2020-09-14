



Then pop on Zoom with ELC for a deep dive into joining non-profit boards in Santa Cruz County!



Keynote speaker Antonia Franco, active Board President of Digital Nest and board member of the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History is sharing her why, hows, and tips to joining a board.



Plus, stick around for special guests sharing their open opportunities available now throughout Santa Cruz County.



We look forward to seeing you (virtually) there!



