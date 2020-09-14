



Santa Cruz is approaching a new era of housing: Community Land Trusts (CLTs). With a history going back all the way to the Civil Rights Movement, CLTs have grown over the last 50 years in the United States, totaling over 225 of them across the country and growing! Community Land Trusts are democratically-owned and democratically-operated models of affordable housing and they help take housing off the speculative market and put them into the hands of the community, where they remain affordable in perpetuity and not for profit!



Join your fellow community members and the Coastal Commons Land Trust Organizing Committee on Saturday, September 26 2PM - 5PM via Zoom for a CLT Teach In. You will meet members of the organizing committee who have worked on building the Community Land Trust over the last year and a half and you will learn about what CLTs are, how they work, how they benefit the community and preserve affordable housing, and how they relate to all the other issues facing society. We will also have discussions and breakouts about what members of the community like yourselves can envision for the CLT as well as how you can get involved in the movement. Please RSVP and most of all, invite everyone you know in Santa Cruz county. We look forward to seeing you then! PLEASE RSVP BEFOREHAND ON ZOOM:Santa Cruz is approaching a new era of housing: Community Land Trusts (CLTs). With a history going back all the way to the Civil Rights Movement, CLTs have grown over the last 50 years in the United States, totaling over 225 of them across the country and growing! Community Land Trusts are democratically-owned and democratically-operated models of affordable housing and they help take housing off the speculative market and put them into the hands of the community, where they remain affordable in perpetuity and not for profit!

