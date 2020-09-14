



When: Thursday, Sept. 17 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT



FB Event post/RSVP:



Website:



In California, we believe in giving everyone, regardless of race or gender, an equal shot at fair wages, good jobs, and quality schools. But we’re not there yet. Women and people of color still face discrimination in hiring, employment, contracting, and education.



California is one of only nine states that bans affirmative action as a tool to fight discrimination. Proposition 16 is our chance to change that by ending the ban and expanding opportunity for all.



Our coalition includes everyone from elected officials, community and civil rights organizations, and working Californians because a #YesOnProp16 will level the playing field for all California families.



Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 10:25 AM