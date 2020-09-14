Come join the Yes on Prop 16: Opportunity for All Virtual Rally!
When: Thursday, Sept. 17 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT
FB Event post/RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/377920466940020/
Website: https://voteyesonprop16.org/
In California, we believe in giving everyone, regardless of race or gender, an equal shot at fair wages, good jobs, and quality schools. But we’re not there yet. Women and people of color still face discrimination in hiring, employment, contracting, and education.
California is one of only nine states that bans affirmative action as a tool to fight discrimination. Proposition 16 is our chance to change that by ending the ban and expanding opportunity for all.
Our coalition includes everyone from elected officials, community and civil rights organizations, and working Californians because a #YesOnProp16 will level the playing field for all California families.
Join our movement to end the ban on affirmative action today!
|Yes on Prop 16: Opportunity for All Virtual Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 17
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Yes on 16
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://voteyesonprop16.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 14th, 2020 10:25 AM
