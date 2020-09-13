One of the Monterey Bay area's largest labor organizations, Monterey Bay Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, has endorsed Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, and Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council in the November 2020 election. The Monterey Bay Central Labor Council (MBCLC) is the local body of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), representing more than 39,000 union members and their families from the Monterey Bay Area.

Additionally, the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council has endorsed John Leopold for Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, District 1.

"Union members count on elected officials to be fully conscious of the human cost and benefit of every decision that comes before them," said Cesar Lara, Executive Director of MBCLC. "At their best, they carry forward the hopes and aspirations of working Americans; support for union concerns by candidates for public office is in the public interest."

"When a union supports campaigns advocating for public policy, it is based on the voices of union members who pull together across diverse backgrounds, viewpoints, and resources and democratically choose the candidates we believe we can endorse to carry our priorities forward," Lara said.

Read More about MBCLC's November 2020 endorsements: here

About the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council:

We are one of nearly 500 local labor councils across the United States. We are democratically elected bodies dedicated to represent the interests of working people in our local, state and national level. We mobilize our members and community partners to advocate for social and economic justice and we strive daily to vanquish oppression and make our communities better for all people—regardless of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin.

The Monterey Bay Central Labor Council (MBCLC) is the local body of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). We are a membership organization serving as a coalition of the Labor Community in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties. Over 80 unions are affiliated with the MBCLC, representing more than 39,000 union members and their families. The MBCLC believes there is strength in unity.

The mission of the MBCLC is to improve the lives of workers, their families, and our community – to bring economic justice to the workplace and social justice to the nation. We accomplish this mission by working to build worker power through work on political education and action, economic development in our area, union organizing, a community service and training program, and educational programs for the community.

Monterey Bay Central Labor Council website