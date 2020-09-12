Mehrsa Baradaran Humanists & Non-Theists The Racial Wealth Gap Sunday, September 13 - 1:00 p.m. New ZOOM links every week We will view a video of Mehrsa Baradaran talking about the Racial Wealth Gap. She is a Professor of Law at UC Irvine School of Law. Previously, she was the Robert Cotten Alston Chair in Corporate Law and Associate Dean for strategic initiatives with a focus on diversity and inclusion efforts and national and international faculty scholarship recognition at the University of Georgia School of Law. In this interview, she explains her discoveries on banking policies that have actually been detrimental to the economic advancement of Blacks and People of Color for many years and especially in the post-war years, when white Americans on the average, were able to raise their standard of living to the extent that their wealth is 20 times higher than our Black population. Please join us for this Zoom meeting using the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81487641942?pwd=UWs3andsc0xoV0NWQjVaNnl5Y3Vadz09 Meeting ID: 814 8764 1942 Passcode: 532691 One tap mobile +16699006833,,81487641942#,,,,,,0#,,532691# US (San Jose) Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) For more event information: http://UUSF.org

