top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/13/2020
The Racial Wealth Gap in the U.S.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 13
Time 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDolores Perez Heilbron
Location Details
Zoom lecture online from First Unitarian Unviersalist Society of San Francisco - Humanist & Non-Theist group.
Mehrsa Baradaran Humanists & Non-Theists The Racial Wealth Gap Sunday, September 13 - 1:00 p.m. New ZOOM links every week We will view a video of Mehrsa Baradaran talking about the Racial Wealth Gap. She is a Professor of Law at UC Irvine School of Law. Previously, she was the Robert Cotten Alston Chair in Corporate Law and Associate Dean for strategic initiatives with a focus on diversity and inclusion efforts and national and international faculty scholarship recognition at the University of Georgia School of Law. In this interview, she explains her discoveries on banking policies that have actually been detrimental to the economic advancement of Blacks and People of Color for many years and especially in the post-war years, when white Americans on the average, were able to raise their standard of living to the extent that their wealth is 20 times higher than our Black population. Please join us for this Zoom meeting using the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81487641942?pwd=UWs3andsc0xoV0NWQjVaNnl5Y3Vadz09 Meeting ID: 814 8764 1942 Passcode: 532691 One tap mobile +16699006833,,81487641942#,,,,,,0#,,532691# US (San Jose) Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
For more event information: http://UUSF.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 12th, 2020 8:33 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code