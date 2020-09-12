Wednesday, Sept 23, 8-9pm Pacific
How are artists actively using their art to take part in the abolish police and prison movement?
Join KQED's host Pendarvis Harshaw in interviewing featured Bay area artists and art curator Ashara Ekundayo about the upcoming show and auction titled "Imagine Freedom: Art Works for Abolition". They will discuss the over twenty year movement led by Critical Resistance to dismantle the systems of prisons, policing and surveillance, of which heavily targets Black life and people of color in the United states, and how art plays an important role as a catalyst for change.
Free
|Wednesday September 23
|8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Speaker
|KQED
|Online/Virtual Event
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events
