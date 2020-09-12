top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 9/23/2020
Imagine Freedom: Art Works for Abolition
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 23
Time 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKQED
Location Details
Online/Virtual Event
Wednesday, Sept 23, 8-9pm Pacific

How are artists actively using their art to take part in the abolish police and prison movement?

Join KQED's host Pendarvis Harshaw in interviewing featured Bay area artists and art curator Ashara Ekundayo about the upcoming show and auction titled "Imagine Freedom: Art Works for Abolition". They will discuss the over twenty year movement led by Critical Resistance to dismantle the systems of prisons, policing and surveillance, of which heavily targets Black life and people of color in the United states, and how art plays an important role as a catalyst for change.

Free
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 12th, 2020 7:04 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code