Thursday, Sept 17, 6pm Pacific time



Join us at the KQED Arts YouTube Channel for an evening of healing in advance of KQED's upcoming documentary film When The Waters Get Deep.



Experience the collaborative work of hip-hop ensemble SOL Development and BE-IMAGINATIVE, who use their artistry and lived experience to disrupt cycles of trauma and violence in their community in a virtual event and concert hosted by KQED's Pendarvis Harshaw.



Filmed at West Oakland's historic 16th Street Train Station, a hub for the Great Migration of African Americans from Southern states to the Bay Area during the 20th century, we invite you to bear witness to the healing power of telling one's own story.



Three mothers who've lost their children to gun violence recite poignant letters written for their fallen loved ones. Tonya Lancaster, Annette Miller and Myra Jones of the BE-IMAGINATIVE collective share their stories of loss and summon restorative care and resilience.



Their stories will be accompanied by new music from members of hip-hop ensemble SOL Development including "I'm Alive" and "Her Pain" at 25th Street Recording Studio.



The event will culminate with the premiere of the trailer for When The Waters Get Deep.



Free

