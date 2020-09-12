September 17, 4:30 pm Pacific time



The Appreciating Diversity Film Series is proud to present a virtual screening of Suppressed 2020: The Fight to Vote, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 4:30 P.M., followed by a talk with voting rights advocate Valerie Morishige. Director Robert Greenwald's urgent and timely film focuses on the Stacy Abrams gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, revealing the rampant voter suppression that affected the outcome of that 2018 midterm election. The film exposes the threat those techniques pose to our elections all across the nation in 2020.



The 40-minute documentary illustrates the problems of long voting lines and uncounted absentee ballots, and how Brian Kemp, who was both a candidate for governor and the Secretary of State in charge of the Georgia election, put more than 53,000 voter registrations on hold until after the election. Eighty percent of those registrations were filed by Black residents. Not surprisingly, Kemp won the election and is now the Georgia Governor. These voter suppression efforts and failures in the voting process are not confined to Georgia or other "red" states.



The state of Georgia has been quietly --and illegally-- purging hundreds of thousands of valid registered voters from the state rolls for the better half of a decade, according to a blockbuster report from the American Civil Liberties Union just published on September 2. Of the more than 300,000 names that were purged from the rolls, the study discovered that "198,351 Georgia voters who supposedly moved from their registration addresses who, in fact, have not moved at all, and therefore were wrongly purged, a 63.3% error rate." This is a conservative estimate, however, because the report "left out of this list those voters whose addresses we were unable to confirm," the ACLU explains.



Please join us for this fascinating, infuriating film and learn how to recognize and prevent voter suppression right here in California.



