



When: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ noon PT (3:00 PM ET)



Facebook event:



RSVP to online rally:



Help us spread the word about this online protest rally by sharing on Facebook

after you RSVP "going"



On September 23, we head to Boston and Liberia as Climate Finance Action, Friends of the Earth US, and Amazon Watch present Alfred Brownell, Liberian activist and scholar, and experts on the role of giant asset managers on global deforestation before we take action together calling and targeting BlackRock and other asset managers.



We'll learn about the global deforestation crisis and its impacts on people and planet. We'll hear from frontline activists fighting deforestation and human rights abuses and understand how consumer brands and major investors are behind the destruction and then we will take action together to stop deforestation and human rights abuses.



Get in touch with us for questions on the Swarm or anything else:

info @ blackrocksbigproblem.com



ORGANIZATIONS:



BlackRock's Big Problem

Amazon Watch

Stop the Money Pipeline

Unfriend Fossil Fuels Virtual Protest: BlackRock Stop Forest Destruction Now!When: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ noon PT (3:00 PM ET)Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2737527229862448/ RSVP to online rally: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMof-ippjIsGtFTKURF5WZL4H0AI0boGbIk Help us spread the word about this online protest rally by sharing on Facebookafter you RSVP "going"On September 23, we head to Boston and Liberia as Climate Finance Action, Friends of the Earth US, and Amazon Watch present Alfred Brownell, Liberian activist and scholar, and experts on the role of giant asset managers on global deforestation before we take action together calling and targeting BlackRock and other asset managers.We'll learn about the global deforestation crisis and its impacts on people and planet. We'll hear from frontline activists fighting deforestation and human rights abuses and understand how consumer brands and major investors are behind the destruction and then we will take action together to stop deforestation and human rights abuses.Get in touch with us for questions on the Swarm or anything else:info @ blackrocksbigproblem.comORGANIZATIONS:BlackRock's Big ProblemAmazon WatchStop the Money PipelineUnfriend Fossil Fuels Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 12th, 2020 6:21 PM