Virtual Protest: BlackRock Stop Forest Destruction Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 23
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStop The Money Pipeline, Amazon Watch, others
Emailinfo [at] blackrocksbigproblem.com
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Virtual Protest: BlackRock Stop Forest Destruction Now!

When: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 @ noon PT (3:00 PM ET)

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2737527229862448/

RSVP to online rally: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMof-ippjIsGtFTKURF5WZL4H0AI0boGbIk

On September 23, we head to Boston and Liberia as Climate Finance Action, Friends of the Earth US, and Amazon Watch present Alfred Brownell, Liberian activist and scholar, and experts on the role of giant asset managers on global deforestation before we take action together calling and targeting BlackRock and other asset managers.

We'll learn about the global deforestation crisis and its impacts on people and planet. We'll hear from frontline activists fighting deforestation and human rights abuses and understand how consumer brands and major investors are behind the destruction and then we will take action together to stop deforestation and human rights abuses.

Get in touch with us for questions on the Swarm or anything else:
info @ blackrocksbigproblem.com

ORGANIZATIONS:

BlackRock's Big Problem
Amazon Watch
Stop the Money Pipeline
Unfriend Fossil Fuels
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 12th, 2020 6:21 PM
§#BeAClimateVoter
by Stop The Money Pipeline, Amazon Watch, others
sm_vote_climate_voter.jpg
original image (820x312)
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/
