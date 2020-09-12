top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 10/20/2020
Visualizing Abolition: A Conversation with Angela Y. Davis and Gina Dent
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 20
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorInstitute of the Arts and Sciences, UCSC
Location Details
Online Event
https://ias.ucsc.edu/events/2020/visualizing-abolition-angela-y-davis-and-gina-dent-october-20-2020
Join Angela Y. Davis and Gina Dent, noted antiprison activists, scholars, and educators, for an online conversation about critical issues in the arts, aesthetics, and abolition.

Advanced registration required: https://ias.ucsc.edu/visualizingabolition

The event launches Barring Freedom, a year-long initiative at UC Santa Cruz on art, prisons, policing, and justice, produced in collaboration with San José Museum of Art and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Shiva Gallery. Barring Freedom features a contemporary art exhibition, a participatory public art project, and an online event series on the theme of Visualizing Abolition.

Barring Freedom will be on view at San José Museum of Art October 23, 2020 through March 21, 2021 and at New York, John Jay College of Criminal Justice April 28- July 14, 2021.

For more information visit: https://ias.ucsc.edu/barringfreedom
sm_visualizing_abolition_a_conversation_with_angela_y_davis_and_gina_dent_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6796048395...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 12th, 2020 12:08 AM
