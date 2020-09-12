



Advanced registration required:



The event launches Barring Freedom, a year-long initiative at UC Santa Cruz on art, prisons, policing, and justice, produced in collaboration with San José Museum of Art and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Shiva Gallery. Barring Freedom features a contemporary art exhibition, a participatory public art project, and an online event series on the theme of Visualizing Abolition.



Barring Freedom will be on view at San José Museum of Art October 23, 2020 through March 21, 2021 and at New York, John Jay College of Criminal Justice April 28- July 14, 2021.



Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 12th, 2020 12:08 AM