Sharat G. Lin on the Rise and Fall of U.S.-China Relations
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 13
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Mateo Peace Action
Location Details
Online
Zoom teleconference
Send e-mail to: smpa [at] sanmateopeaceaction.org
for Zoom link

With the end of the Cold War, the rise of globalization, and China’s adoption of market reforms, the U.S.-China economic relationship has over the years risen to a level of becoming the largest bilateral economic engagement in the world.

But since 2017 – spurred on by Donald Trump’s antagonistic policies and rising competition for strategic dominance – U.S.-China trade, investment, and political relations have been hit with what could become a new cold war – or worse.

Trump’s xenophobic take on the COVID-19 crisis, typified by his frequent blaming of China for the pandemic, has only exacerbated these relations.

Does this represent a strategic shift in the interests of capital, or is it a personality shift in both Washington and Beijing? And where will it all lead?? Dr. Sharat G. Lin has been studying and speaking about the U.S. and China, and on Sunday, September 13, he will offer his take on the present and possible future between these two countries.

Dr. Lin’s talk will take place at 7 PM on the Zoom platform. To receive an invitation, please email smpa [at] sanmateopeaceaction.org.

Dr. Sharat G. Lin is active with the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Human Agenda, and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, the Middle East, South Asia, and public health, and is also a performance artist; his Instagram handle is @danceofpeace. He has extensively studied the motivations for U.S. policy offensives and the financial mechanisms and consequences of U.S. sanctions.

On September 13 we hope you’ll join us to hear Dr. Lin’s perspective on a subject that is becoming ever more a point of concern.

Sponsored by San Mateo Peace Action
smpa_logo.jpg
For more event information: http://sanmateopeaceaction.org/

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 11th, 2020 1:08 PM
