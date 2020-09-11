top
South Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Race, Police, and Prisons: The American Gulag
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 13
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHumanist Community in Silicon Valley
Location Details
Online
Zoom teleconference ID: 314 247 393
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/314247393
Dial in: +1 669-900-6833

Live streaming: https://www.echoplexmedia.com/humanist

The mass protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd are the culmination of years of police killings of unarmed black and brown people caught on video progressively etching new levels of consciousness about the problems of institutionalized racism, militarized policing, punitive incarceration, and the immigration detention system. This is the U.S. norm, but it is not normal around the world. Dr. Sharat G. Lin discusses other models of criminal justice, how we got here, what needs to change, and his own arrest.

Dr. Lin is with the San José Peace and Justice Center, Human Agenda, Initiative for Equality, and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, social movements, and public health. He was responsible for successfully pressuring the San José Police Department to abolish its arbitrary checkpoints solely during Cinco de Mayo. He has observed different police practices around the world.

For more event information: http://www.humanists.org/blog/2020-09-13/

