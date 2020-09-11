Zoom teleconference ID: 314 247 393
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/314247393
Dial in: +1 669-900-6833
Live streaming: https://www.echoplexmedia.com/humanist
The mass protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd are the culmination of years of police killings of unarmed black and brown people caught on video progressively etching new levels of consciousness about the problems of institutionalized racism, militarized policing, punitive incarceration, and the immigration detention system. This is the U.S. norm, but it is not normal around the world. Dr. Sharat G. Lin discusses other models of criminal justice, how we got here, what needs to change, and his own arrest.
Dr. Lin is with the San José Peace and Justice Center, Human Agenda, Initiative for Equality, and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, social movements, and public health. He was responsible for successfully pressuring the San José Police Department to abolish its arbitrary checkpoints solely during Cinco de Mayo. He has observed different police practices around the world.
Sponsored by the Humanist Community in Silicon Valley
|Race, Police, and Prisons: The American Gulag
|Date
|Sunday September 13
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Humanist Community in Silicon Valley
|Location Details
|Online
For more event information: http://www.humanists.org/blog/2020-09-13/
