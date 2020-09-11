



Join us on Monday, September 14th for a National Moral Monday Mass Assembly and

Teach-In: "Voting is Power Unleashed", a massive online event bringing together poor

and low-income people and allies who will learn about voter power, engagement,

registration and protection and how to organize our communities to defend the vote.



WHEN: Monday, September 14th at @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



FB Livestream:



Event RSVP:



America is home to 140 million poor and low-income people who are living without health insurance, without fair wages, without clean water, and without the basic necessities we need to survive. But together we can do M.O.R.E. — Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating people for a movement that votes. Poor and low-income people have the power to change the political landscape in this nation. We must vote this November like our lives depend on it... because they do.



The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is non-partisan but deeply committed to moral politics and public policy. For years we’ve demanded nothing less than a reconstruction of society around the needs of the poor and dispossessed. To do this, we must bring the agenda of poor and low-income people front and center in this election cycle and beyond.



Poor and low-income people hold the power to change the political calculus across the nation. The attacks on voting rights, voter suppression and in-person voter intimidation will only escalate in the weeks to come. That’s why we need to pull the movement family together for this massive teach-in to spread the tools people need to defend our democracy.



Leading civil rights attorneys Caitlin Swain and Sherrilyn Ifill from Forward Justice and NAACP Legal Defense Fund will lead a powerful session on what grassroots leaders need to know as we enter the voting season. Organizers will lead us through the urgent voter engagement programs of the Poor People's Campaign.



ORGANIZATIONS



Poor People's Campaign

Forward Justice

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

____________________________________________________________



#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating

People for a Movement that Votes



#Vote2020 #BeAVoter



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



#2020Census #BeCounted



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:



Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/voting/

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 11th, 2020 10:54 AM