The wildfires devouring homes and making the air unbreathable result from the climate crisis created by capitalism’s drive for profit. Big oil knew decades ago that carbon dioxide buildup would cause global warming and change weather patterns to cause devastation by drought, fires, storms and flooding. California’s yearly infernos are a consequence. Even the COVID pandemic can be traced to the planet’s rising temperatures.



To save the Earth, conservation and individual solutions are not enough. Hear a Marxist feminist analysis of the crisis and how an eco-socialist solution can stop the destruction.



Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 8:14 PM