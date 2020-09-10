From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Police State & Prisons
Postponed: Memorial for People Killed by Police/Vigilantes since the George Floyd Uprising
Due to unhealthy air quality, this memorial event is postponed until next Thursday.
Updated:
Come through to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater (Oakland) on Thursday, *September 17th* 7-10pm for a memorial honoring the dozens of lives that have been taken by police and vigilante violence since George Floyd was killed. This number grows everyday 💔 Just as we exercise collective power through demonstrations, it is also important to collectively mourn and make the time and space to honor those for whom we seek justice 🖤 bring candles, flowers, offerings, and your mask! Please maintain social distance when possible
