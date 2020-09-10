From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike, Union Busting, Convict Labor & Labor Solidarity
A panel was held on the strike of New Orleans striking sanitation workers who went out in May for PPE, health and safety and $15.00 an hour. Included on the panel were strikers and also supporters in Seattle and Tacoma who have been picketing the corporate owner of the contractor Metro which employed the workers. This company brought in convict labor to bust the strike.
New Orleans City Sanitation Workers Strike, Union Busting, Covict Labor & Labor Solidarity In Pacific Northwest
Pacifica has a panel of striking New Orleans sanitation workers and labor supporters. We interview New Orleans sanitation workers, an organizer and 4 workers in Seattle and Tacoma who are supporting the strikers by having weekly protests at the corporate headquarters of True Blue in Tacoma.
True Blue also runs People Ready and Labor Ready at 600 offices throughout the country.
Speakers included
Harold Peters, City Waste Union Striker
Jonathon Edwards, City Waste Union Striker
Daytrian Wilkin, Representative of City Waste Union
Darrin Hoop, Strike Supporter Seattle Teachers Union
Leith Kahl, ILWU Local 19 Member
Gabriel Prawl, ILUW Local 52 VP and A. Philip Randolph Seattle Chapter President
Paul Thomson, APRI Vice President, LIUNA Member
Additional media:
New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convict Labor
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI
Helping The Essential
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate
City Waste Union
https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD
'We're Not Asking For Much': Sanitation Workers Enter Second Week Of Coronavirus Strike
https://www.wwno.org/post/were-not-asking-much-sanitation-workers-enter-second-week-coronavirus-strike?fbclid=IwAR0_LWt9_DdIqAe4BKQcGPeC1LZLJCnkm1hGNOjjkuU_g9S5gVxoGAadXVg
For more information
Solidarity statement for union members to sign: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjn9gu1xqRSuxrXmUPFuoRCDOADMkjqDw4h9zDpBWPkYsC5g/viewform
Power Point to build solidarity: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-rZ28WmntiZjcItpuc30akm94OxWnJaqGvVubu0LLuM/edit?fbclid=IwAR0TJC0AQA0YV5slvN99UDgXv5Y1mp9TjFkmPqM2-7OoMp28XxS9079RBKo#slide=id.g86a81bfaa4_0_320'
Production of Pacific & WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Pacifica has a panel of striking New Orleans sanitation workers and labor supporters. We interview New Orleans sanitation workers, an organizer and 4 workers in Seattle and Tacoma who are supporting the strikers by having weekly protests at the corporate headquarters of True Blue in Tacoma.
True Blue also runs People Ready and Labor Ready at 600 offices throughout the country.
Speakers included
Harold Peters, City Waste Union Striker
Jonathon Edwards, City Waste Union Striker
Daytrian Wilkin, Representative of City Waste Union
Darrin Hoop, Strike Supporter Seattle Teachers Union
Leith Kahl, ILWU Local 19 Member
Gabriel Prawl, ILUW Local 52 VP and A. Philip Randolph Seattle Chapter President
Paul Thomson, APRI Vice President, LIUNA Member
Additional media:
New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convict Labor
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI
Helping The Essential
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate
City Waste Union
https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD
'We're Not Asking For Much': Sanitation Workers Enter Second Week Of Coronavirus Strike
https://www.wwno.org/post/were-not-asking-much-sanitation-workers-enter-second-week-coronavirus-strike?fbclid=IwAR0_LWt9_DdIqAe4BKQcGPeC1LZLJCnkm1hGNOjjkuU_g9S5gVxoGAadXVg
For more information
Solidarity statement for union members to sign: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjn9gu1xqRSuxrXmUPFuoRCDOADMkjqDw4h9zDpBWPkYsC5g/viewform
Power Point to build solidarity: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-rZ28WmntiZjcItpuc30akm94OxWnJaqGvVubu0LLuM/edit?fbclid=IwAR0TJC0AQA0YV5slvN99UDgXv5Y1mp9TjFkmPqM2-7OoMp28XxS9079RBKo#slide=id.g86a81bfaa4_0_320'
Production of Pacific & WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network