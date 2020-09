New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike, Union Busting, Convict Labor & Labor Solidarity by Pacifica

Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM

A panel was held on the strike of New Orleans striking sanitation workers who went out in May for PPE, health and safety and $15.00 an hour. Included on the panel were strikers and also supporters in Seattle and Tacoma who have been picketing the corporate owner of the contractor Metro which employed the workers. This company brought in convict labor to bust the strike.