New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike, Union Busting, Convict Labor & Labor Solidarity by Pacifica

Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM A panel was held on the strike of New Orleans striking sanitation workers who went out in May for PPE, health and safety and $15.00 an hour. Included on the panel were strikers and also supporters in Seattle and Tacoma who have been picketing the corporate owner of the contractor Metro which employed the workers. This company brought in convict labor to bust the strike.



Pacifica has a panel of striking New Orleans sanitation workers and labor supporters. We interview New Orleans sanitation workers, an organizer and 4 workers in Seattle and Tacoma who are supporting the strikers by having weekly protests at the corporate headquarters of True Blue in Tacoma.

True Blue also runs People Ready and Labor Ready at 600 offices throughout the country.



Speakers included

Harold Peters, City Waste Union Striker

Jonathon Edwards, City Waste Union Striker

Daytrian Wilkin, Representative of City Waste Union

Darrin Hoop, Strike Supporter Seattle Teachers Union

Leith Kahl, ILWU Local 19 Member

Gabriel Prawl, ILUW Local 52 VP and A. Philip Randolph Seattle Chapter President

Paul Thomson, APRI Vice President, LIUNA Member



Additional media:

New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convict Labor

https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI



Helping The Essential

https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate



City Waste Union

https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD

'We're Not Asking For Much': Sanitation Workers Enter Second Week Of Coronavirus Strike

https://www.wwno.org/post/were-not-asking-much-sanitation-workers-enter-second-week-coronavirus-strike?fbclid=IwAR0_LWt9_DdIqAe4BKQcGPeC1LZLJCnkm1hGNOjjkuU_g9S5gVxoGAadXVg



For more information

Solidarity statement for union members to sign:

Power Point to build solidarity:



Production of Pacific & WorkWeek

