Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike, Union Busting, Convict Labor & Labor Solidarity
by Pacifica
Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM
A panel was held on the strike of New Orleans striking sanitation workers who went out in May for PPE, health and safety and $15.00 an hour. Included on the panel were strikers and also supporters in Seattle and Tacoma who have been picketing the corporate owner of the contractor Metro which employed the workers. This company brought in convict labor to bust the strike.
sm_new_orleans_city_waste_workers.jpg
original image (2048x1109)
New Orleans City Sanitation Workers Strike, Union Busting, Covict Labor & Labor Solidarity In Pacific Northwest

Pacifica has a panel of striking New Orleans sanitation workers and labor supporters. We interview New Orleans sanitation workers, an organizer and 4 workers in Seattle and Tacoma who are supporting the strikers by having weekly protests at the corporate headquarters of True Blue in Tacoma.
True Blue also runs People Ready and Labor Ready at 600 offices throughout the country.

Speakers included
Harold Peters, City Waste Union Striker
Jonathon Edwards, City Waste Union Striker
Daytrian Wilkin, Representative of City Waste Union
Darrin Hoop, Strike Supporter Seattle Teachers Union
Leith Kahl, ILWU Local 19 Member
Gabriel Prawl, ILUW Local 52 VP and A. Philip Randolph Seattle Chapter President
Paul Thomson, APRI Vice President, LIUNA Member

Additional media:
New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convict Labor
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI

Helping The Essential
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate

City Waste Union
https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD
'We're Not Asking For Much': Sanitation Workers Enter Second Week Of Coronavirus Strike
https://www.wwno.org/post/were-not-asking-much-sanitation-workers-enter-second-week-coronavirus-strike?fbclid=IwAR0_LWt9_DdIqAe4BKQcGPeC1LZLJCnkm1hGNOjjkuU_g9S5gVxoGAadXVg

For more information
Solidarity statement for union members to sign: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjn9gu1xqRSuxrXmUPFuoRCDOADMkjqDw4h9zDpBWPkYsC5g/viewform
Power Point to build solidarity: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-rZ28WmntiZjcItpuc30akm94OxWnJaqGvVubu0LLuM/edit?fbclid=IwAR0TJC0AQA0YV5slvN99UDgXv5Y1mp9TjFkmPqM2-7OoMp28XxS9079RBKo#slide=id.g86a81bfaa4_0_320'

Production of Pacific & WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/new-...
§Supporters For City Waste Union Growing
by Pacifica
Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM
sm_new_orleans_city_waste_picket_8_5_20.jpg
original image (960x365)
Support is growing for New Orleans City Waste workers who are fighting for justice for a job.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/new-...
§New Orleans Sanitation Workers Rally
by Pacifica
Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM
sm_strike_rally.jpg
original image (960x540)
New Orleans Sanitation Workers rallied and spoke out about their conditions. They are fighting privatization and outsourcing by Metro which owns People Ready/Labor Ready which has 600 offices throughout the country. This company is owned by True Blue based in Tacoma, Washington
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/new-...
§New Orleans Sanitation Worker Wanted PPE
by Pacifica
Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM
sm_sanitation_workers_ppe.jpg
original image (720x960)
New Orleans striking sanitation workers who are organized in City Waste Union are fighting for PPE and proper health and safety protection.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/new-...
§New Orleans Sanitation Strikers Are Frontline Workers
by Pacifica
Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM
sm_frontline_workers.jpg
original image (960x814)
New Orleans sanitation workers are frontline workers making only $10.25 an hour.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/new-...
§Racism and Union Busting Being Fought In New Orleans
by Pacifica
Thursday Sep 10th, 2020 1:15 PM
sm_new-orleans-sanitation-workers-2.jpg
original image (1500x844)
City Waste Union strikers and their supporters around the country are fighting systemic racism, union busting and privatization.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/new-...
