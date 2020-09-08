On Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 5:30 pm we will hold a demonstration and vigil at San Quentin State Prison linking the 1971 state murders at San Quentin and Attica with the criminal negligence that has led to 26 deaths at San Quentin during the COVID pandemic, including twelve death row prisoners. Please find the Facebook event here. We will honor all the incarcerated lives lost across California and the United States due to the state’s ruthless disregard for Black, Brown, Indigenous and all incarcerated people. We will call on Governor Newsom, the CDCr and all state officials to immediately implement a policy of mass release in order to stop the needless deaths.



This event is being organized by No Justice Under Capitalism, California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP) and California Prison Focus and is part of a national month of actions marking the Attica uprising and demanding decarceration now. Check out what is happening around the country to Decarcerate Now! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3652197882...

