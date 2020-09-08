Youth Art Exchange (YAX), a nonprofit that provides free arts programs for San Francisco public high school students, is hosting ArtMart, its annual auction and fundraiser on Thursday, October 8 from 6-8pm. This year, the event will be held online and will feature student performances and a live art class taught by YAX faculty.
ArtMart will raise funds for YAX programs – always free for participants – including after school studio classes, summer arts intensives, and school residencies for San Francisco public high school students as well as community workshops, exhibits, and public art projects.
ArtMart is a rare opportunity to provide unrestricted support for YAX programs, operations, and rent, helping to keep all programming free. Please join us for an evening of art, community, and fun, and to support San Francisco public high school youth artists. Tickets for the online event are $30 and can be purchased at bit.ly/artmart2020.
YAX is still accepting auction items. If you have art pieces or event tickets to donate, or connections to local business, please reach out to Joann Lee at joann [at] youthartexchange.org.
For additional information, visit youthartexchange.org/artmart or contact Joann Lee at joann [at] youthartexchange.org.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artmart-art-auction-live-art-class-tickets-114548989110
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism
|ArtMart: Art Auction + Live Art Class
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday October 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Youth Art Exchange
|joann [at] youthartexchange.org
|Phone
|415-574-8137
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: http://bit.ly/artmart2020
