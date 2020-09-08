



ArtMart will raise funds for YAX programs – always free for participants – including after school studio classes, summer arts intensives, and school residencies for San Francisco public high school students as well as community workshops, exhibits, and public art projects.



ArtMart is a rare opportunity to provide unrestricted support for YAX programs, operations, and rent, helping to keep all programming free. Please join us for an evening of art, community, and fun, and to support San Francisco public high school youth artists. Tickets for the online event are $30 and can be purchased at bit.ly/artmart2020.



YAX is still accepting auction items. If you have art pieces or event tickets to donate, or connections to local business, please reach out to Joann Lee at



For additional information, visit youthartexchange.org/artmart or contact Joann Lee at



