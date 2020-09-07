On Labor Day 2020 September 7, 2020, SEIU Local 87 and Unite Here Local 2 protested union busting by the hotels, Lyft and Giants.

Hundreds of SEIU 87 and Unite Here Local 2 rallied on Labor Day September 7, 2020 in San Francisco to fight union busting by Lyft of janitors and to demand that the SF Hotel bosses and Giants contractor continue to pay their healthcare benefits.Workers are worried that their benefits will run out and the companies will use the pandemic to destroy working conditions and the unions.Lyft at their headquarters in San Francisco has fired all the unionized janitors and are bringing in non-union janitors to replace them in efforts to elminate the union while spending millions to overturn AB 5.Workers also protested Proposition 22 in California which would allow Lyft, UBER and other companies to operate without paying workers compensation, State Disability and social security.Macy's IUOE Local 39 Engineers are also out on strike at all Macy's locations in Northern California.