top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Labor Day Unite Here 2 & SEIU 87 Protest Lyft Union Busting & For Healthcare
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 7th, 2020 11:44 PM
On Labor Day 2020 September 7, 2020, SEIU Local 87 and Unite Here Local 2 protested union busting by the hotels, Lyft and Giants.
sm_labor_day_lyft_rat.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of SEIU 87 and Unite Here Local 2 rallied on Labor Day September 7, 2020 in San Francisco to fight union busting by Lyft of janitors and to demand that the SF Hotel bosses and Giants contractor continue to pay their healthcare benefits.

Workers are worried that their benefits will run out and the companies will use the pandemic to destroy working conditions and the unions.

Lyft at their headquarters in San Francisco has fired all the unionized janitors and are bringing in non-union janitors to replace them in efforts to elminate the union while spending millions to overturn AB 5.

Workers also protested Proposition 22 in California which would allow Lyft, UBER and other companies to operate without paying workers compensation, State Disability and social security.

Macy's IUOE Local 39 Engineers are also out on strike at all Macy's locations in Northern California.

Additional media:

"Pay Us Benefits" & "No On Prop 22" UBER Workers Protest At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/XTATatoYorA

Giant's Owner "Trying To Boot Us Out" Unite-Here Local 2 Concession Workers Protest At AT&T Stadium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZxWjxIsgxI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/HrVCh3CX5fQ
§Labor Day Drummer
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 7th, 2020 11:44 PM
sm_labor_day_labor_drummer_9-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Labor Day Drummer at protest
https://youtu.be/HrVCh3CX5fQ
§Essential Workers and Black Lives Matter
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 7th, 2020 11:44 PM
sm_labor_day_essential_workers_and_blm_9-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A sign pointed out that the fight for essential workers is connected to the fight for Black Lives Matter.
https://youtu.be/HrVCh3CX5fQ
§Protest At Regis Hotel In San Francisco
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 7th, 2020 11:44 PM
sm_labor_day_regis_hotel_9-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A picket in front of the Regis Hotel
https://youtu.be/HrVCh3CX5fQ
§Local 2 member at Yerba Buena Park
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 7th, 2020 11:44 PM
sm_labor_day_2_unite_here_members_9-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Two Unite Local 2 workers at Yerba Buena Park.
https://youtu.be/HrVCh3CX5fQ
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 159.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code