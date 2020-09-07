top
Sit. Walk. Listen. Because Black Lives Matter
Date Sunday September 13
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSit. Walk. Listen
Emailsit.walk.listen [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (14th Street/Broadway)
Oakland, CA
Dear siblings, these times are a great call for change.

As Thich Nhat Hanh once said: "Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."

Buddhists and non-Buddhists of all ages and colors gather in public space to practice reverence for life. We that gather celebrate Black voices. We acknowledge 400+ years of slavery and oppression of Black lives. We attest that Black lives matter — they do now and have always mattered.

Our aspiration is to co-create a safe space for all to be supported by the collective energy of mindfulness. Together we can give love to our suffering, fear, anger and rage.

Sunday September 13
11:00 am Guided meditation
11:30 am Walking and/or gentle movement meditation
12:00 pm Listening circles

What:
Guided meditation, movement meditation, and listening circles in the style of the Plum Village tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh.

Why:
To bring "collective awakening" and the practice of compassion, love, and deep listening to the streets and public spaces so that ‘Black Lives Matter’ may truly manifest throughout all societies and cultures.

Who:
Diverse Buddhist groups, interfaith community, everyone

When:
Sunday, September 13 11:00am - 1:00pm at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (14th Street/Broadway) in Oakland, California

How:
We will maintain 6ft social distancing and wear face masks. Signs encouraged.

Please remember the intention behind this practice, e.g.:
“Buddhist for Black Lives Matters”
“Standing up for Injustice by Sitting down”
“Peace, Love, Justice”
“Awareness of suffering”
“Listening with an open heart to black people”
“Nonviolent Action is the action” “
“The essence of nonviolence is love”
"Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."
“Entre los individuos como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno, es la paz”

Note about Health Safety
Please take good care of yourself and others by wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet social distancing. If you are sick, please stay home. If you have any questions, please refer to the guidance of doctors and the CDC:
https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/if-youve-been-exposed-to-the-coronavirus

Note about Photography
As organizers, we are committed to creating a safe container for healing and listening. We are also aware that we are hosting our events in public space, and there is often media present. We ask all media to practice ethical photography, asking for consent when images taken can physically identify a person. We also ask all media to sign in with name, email, and news organization. Individuals may also take photographs, and we ask the same of them. Please be respectful and mindful when photographing another person, knowing that they may not wish to have their image captured in this way.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3267319903...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 7th, 2020 1:22 PM
