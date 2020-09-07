Green Friday: Ken Brower on "The Sierra Club and Point Reyes National Seashore"
The chapter’s Green Friday programs are back — and now, virtual! This educational and entertaining monthly series brings you speakers on the most important environmental issues of our time. Join us the second Friday of each month at 7:00 PM.
On September 11th, Ken Brower will present “The Sierra Club and Point Reyes National Seashore” about that unique, rich and important national park. Point Reyes is at a pivotal point in its history as the National Park Service considers continued ranching within its borders despite overwhelming opposition from commenters on the draft Environmental Impact Statement. He will also describe the history of the creation of the park (to which he was witness as a kid), with special emphasis on the role of the Sierra Club.
Ken Brower is the oldest child of the pioneering conservationist David Brower, the first executive director of the Sierra Club. Ken is a writer specializing in environmental issues and natural history. He is the author of many books, including The Starship and the Canoe, A Song for Satawal, Wake of the Whale, Freeing Keiko, and Yosemite: an American Treasure. He has published in many magazines, including Atlantic, Audubon, Smithsonian, and National Geographic. He has written both for The Sierra Club Bulletin and its present incarnation, Sierra. His work has taken him to all the continents. He lives in Berkeley.
