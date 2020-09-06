Rally at the Embarcadero and march dowm Market Street to City Hall in "mass" mobilization.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

In spite of the heat wave, the committed activists of Refuse Fascism Bay Area began their Trump/Pence Out now protest event at Justin Herman Plaza wilh speakers and displays.The speakers some in Spanish, included a representative of the Chilean opposition which is waging a bloody fight against the Pinera government. The event, in coordination with other Refuse Fascism chapters events, followed with a march down Market Street to City Hall.The ideological group attract more than its usual number of supporters perhaps due to the expanding massive revulsion many San Franciscans have for Trump.With their familiar banners and people sporting the ubiquitous orange and black and orange "Out Now" stickers they marched while their their sound truck amplified a continual stream of slogans.in English and Spanish.New in the march was Shahid Buttar sitting atop his campaign van with its many stenciled on progressive slogans. He is running against Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He was one of the many speaker addressing the somewhat shrunken crowd in front of City Hall..