Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
60 Days of Struggle Starts with Rally and March
by From Embarcadero to SF City Hall
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
Speakers called on hundreds of gathered demonstrators to confront the truth about what is happening in the US and find joy in taking to the streets.
sm_demand_marchcloseupscussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2180)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo.

Hundreds of people protesting the Trump administration rallied in the Embarcadero Plaza then marched to San Francisco City Hall on September 5th, part of two dozen planned actions in cities across the country.

While the overarching theme was the removal of Trump and Pence, signs and speakers addressed the many problems that America faces. The summer of 2020 has been hot, and one topless protester stayed cool sans shirt waving their "We Can't Breathe" Banner. Another demonstrator displayed a "Project TransLives" sign subtitled "We're Queer and We're Angry." Speakers gave voice to the suffering of immigrants whose families and communities have been terrorized.

Organizers called for 60 days of nonviolent protests until the election. Refuse Fascism stated that, "For more than three years, people have relied on the normal channels to stop this regime, only to watch them turn into dead ends. But the months of Black Lives Matter protests show how dread can be transformed into a force for hope. Our power is sustained, mass, non-violent protest in the streets. Our strength is our diversity. Our demand is for justice."
§Passionate Speakers to a One
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_kokustagey_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x1990)
§BAMN (cute dogs in the background)
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demandbamndogsterry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2166)
BAMN, By Any Means Necessary, called for Justice for Jacob Blake, amongst other things.
§We Can't Breathe Banner with holes
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_toplessguyerry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2422)
§Project TransLives
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_project_transliveserry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2402x3000)
§Speak Up
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_speakupssel_.jpg
original image (2426x3000)
§East Oakland Banner
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_eastoakerry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Fashion Statement is passé, for now we have Statement Fashion
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_coolglassesry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3006x2400)
§Demand Trump Pence Out Now
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_girlfistry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2322x3000)
§Seen Many Wars, Liked Not a One
by To the Streets!
Sunday Sep 6th, 2020 5:12 AM
sm_demand_oldguy_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2476)
