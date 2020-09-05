From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 9/26/2020
|Palestine Justice Coalition Teach-In: Palestinian Future and Israeli Annexation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 26
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Resource Center for Nonviolence
|Location Details
|
Online Event
http://bit.ly/pjcteachin
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9065298098...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 5th, 2020 10:45 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network