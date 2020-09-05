top
Palestine Justice Coalition Teach-In: Palestinian Future and Israeli Annexation
Date Saturday September 26
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorResource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details
Online Event
http://bit.ly/pjcteachin
As Black Lives Matter and antiracism movements expose racism in the US, stand with Palestinians exposing the racism of Israeli Annexation. Hear directly from Zoughbi Alzoughbi, founder and Director of Wi'am: The Palestinian Conflict Transformation Center in Bethlehem, Palestine, and from Ahmad Abouznaid, Executive Director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights. Zoughbi will join us from Bethlehem and will address the issue of the Israeli threat to annex parts of the West Bank. From DC, Ahmad will discuss efforts to influence US Congress and American leaders to oppose Israel annexation/occupation and to redirect the billions in military and defense funding that the US provides to Israel. Cosponsored by the Palestine Justice Coalition, Resource Center for Nonviolence, Progressive Christian Forum, Santa Cruz Jewish Voice for Peace, and Wi'am: The Palestinian Conflict Transformation Center. Register for this event at bit.ly/pjcteachin to receive the Zoom link.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9065298098...

