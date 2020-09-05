top
2020 California Admission Day ~ "Chattel Slavery and Freedom in the State of California"
Date Wednesday September 09
Time 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
Location Details
The African House / Nubian Family Beauty Supply
2251 Florin Rd, #135
Sacramento, CA 95822
September 9, 1850, California Admission Day remains an "open secret." A very public announcement of Gold in California facilitated a 9 month birth of the State of California via "The 1850 Compromise."

Cloaked in the 1849 California State Constitution and 1849 California State Election and 1849 Inaugural California State Legislature where the seeds of "Black Lives Legally Did Not Matter" offered a very delicate blow against the South by refusing the legal extension of slavery. Balanced though the compromise, a seemingly victory strengthened free labor and fugitive slave laws that secured King Cotton growth well past the US Civil War and early Juneteenth Celebrations.

The exclusion of "legal slavery" however, property rights for Southern "interests" in California sparked extremely irritating and prophetic prediction from the Champion of Slavery, US Senator Calhoun. On his death bed he reportedly invited California Senator Gwin to a meeting where the champion of the Southern Slavery solemnly passed the torch, predicting the effect of California’s admission into the Union as the “destruction of the equilibrium between the North and the South, a more intense agitation on the slavery question, a Civil War and the destruction of the Historic South.”

The US Congress passed a California Statehood Bill in the US House of Representatives, September 7th by a vote of 150 to 56 and the US Senate concurred two days later on September 9, 1850, it received the approval of the President Fillmore and California was received into the sisterhood of states.

2020 California Admission Day, the California State Legislature may finally be prepared to quantify and qualify disparaging treatment with legal action to limit how Black Lives Matters since September 9, 1850

pio_pico_1.jpg
For more event information: http://www.sfmuseum.org/hist5/caladmit.html

