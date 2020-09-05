Cars and bicycles travel with a message for the community- Black lives matter! Join your neighbors, brings signs and prepare to make noise as we travel slowly on a route through the residential and business sections of El Cerrito. The caravan concludes with a short rally to inform you of latest updates on the city's response to ECP's proposals for "reimagining public safety". including the petition for greater police accountability and defunding. If you haven't signed, click here: https://campaigns.organizefor.org/petitions/el-cerrito-police-reforms
Cars line up at the N/E Bart Lot on the corners of Richmond St and Central Ave.
|Date
|Tuesday September 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|El Cerrito Progressives
|Location Details
|El Cerrito Plaza BART n/e Parking lot at the corner of Richmond St. and Central Ave.
|
For more event information: http://www.elcerritoprogressives.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 5th, 2020 3:36 PM
