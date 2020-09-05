



This Labor Day weekend join in paying tribute to the lives and work of essential workers during the dual pandemics of COVID and systemic racism.



Sunday September 6th @ 5pm PT (8pm ET)



Livestream:



We’ll come together to watch performances, hear stories, and honor the lives of working people who continue to sacrifice daily for our nation’s safety and wellbeing.



Together we’ll issue a powerful call for transformation in honor of the people that we’ve lost to COVID-19 and to fight for the working people who are essential to our economy and society. These essential workers are disproportionately Black and other women of color, immigrant, and other communities in the margins.



We have a responsibility and opportunity to create an inclusive future that ensures that everyone is treated with dignity and respect–through raising pay and workplace standards, improving safety, and increasing worker power in the workplace.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



Homenaje a lxs Trabajadorxs



Domingo 6 de septiembre a las 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET)



En español:



Únete a nosotrxs este fin de semana del Día del Trabajo para rendir homenaje a las vidas y el trabajo de lxs trabajadorxs esenciales. El domingo por la noche, el 6 de septiembre, nos reuniremos para ver presentaciones, escuchar historias y rendir honor a las vidas de las personas trabajadoras que siguen sacrificando diariamente para la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestro país durante la pandemia.



Juntxs haremos una convocatoria poderosa para la transformación en honor a las personas que hemos perdido a COVID-19 y para luchar por la gente trabajadora que es esencial para nuestra economía y sociedad. Estxs trabajadorxs esenciales son desproporcionadamente mujeres Negras y de color, inmigrantes y otras comunidades en las márgenes.



Tenemos una responsabilidad y oportunidad de crear un futuro inclusivo que garantice que todxs seamos tratadxs con dignidad y respeto– a través de aumentar el pago y los estándares en el lugar de trabajo, mejorar la seguridad y aumentar el poder de lxs trabajadorxs en el lugar de trabajo.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



HOST: National Domestic Workers Alliance



Organizations in Partnership



AFGE Local 704

AFL-CIO

Amalgamated Transit Union

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

American Federation of Teachers

Brave New Films

Center for Biological Diversity

Center for Popular Democracy

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)

Color of Change

Community Catalyst

Daily Kos

Democracy Green

Democracy Initiative

Demos

eQuality HomeCare Inc.

Fayetteville PACT

Green America

Greenpeace USA

Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network

Her Justice

Jobs with Justice

Justice for Migrant Women

Labor Education Action Research Network

Labor Network for Sustainability

Masks For America

McCarren Gathering

Miami Workers Center

MomsRising

MoveOn

National Council for Occupational Safety and Health

National Education Association

National Women’s Law Center

NC Black Alliance

NextGen America

Nuestras Manos

Onward Rides

Paid Leave for All

People’s Action

Poor People’s Campaign of the Shenandoah Valley

Resistance Revival Chorus

ROC-United

Service Employees International Union

Super Majority

Tax March

The ICAN OUTREACH COMMUNITY ORG.

The Oakland Institute

TIME’S UP Foundation

UAW

UltraViolet

United for Respect

Valley Protein Blue Collar Workers Organizing Committee

Women’s March

Women2Women

Working Families Organization Livestream Tribute to Essential Workers for Labor Day 2020This Labor Day weekend join in paying tribute to the lives and work of essential workers during the dual pandemics of COVID and systemic racism.Sunday September 6th @ 5pm PT (8pm ET)Livestream: https://honoressentialworkers.com/ We’ll come together to watch performances, hear stories, and honor the lives of working people who continue to sacrifice daily for our nation’s safety and wellbeing.Together we’ll issue a powerful call for transformation in honor of the people that we’ve lost to COVID-19 and to fight for the working people who are essential to our economy and society. These essential workers are disproportionately Black and other women of color, immigrant, and other communities in the margins.We have a responsibility and opportunity to create an inclusive future that ensures that everyone is treated with dignity and respect–through raising pay and workplace standards, improving safety, and increasing worker power in the workplace.▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪Homenaje a lxs TrabajadorxsDomingo 6 de septiembre a las 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET)En español: https://honoressentialworkers.com/es/ Únete a nosotrxs este fin de semana del Día del Trabajo para rendir homenaje a las vidas y el trabajo de lxs trabajadorxs esenciales. El domingo por la noche, el 6 de septiembre, nos reuniremos para ver presentaciones, escuchar historias y rendir honor a las vidas de las personas trabajadoras que siguen sacrificando diariamente para la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestro país durante la pandemia.Juntxs haremos una convocatoria poderosa para la transformación en honor a las personas que hemos perdido a COVID-19 y para luchar por la gente trabajadora que es esencial para nuestra economía y sociedad. Estxs trabajadorxs esenciales son desproporcionadamente mujeres Negras y de color, inmigrantes y otras comunidades en las márgenes.Tenemos una responsabilidad y oportunidad de crear un futuro inclusivo que garantice que todxs seamos tratadxs con dignidad y respeto– a través de aumentar el pago y los estándares en el lugar de trabajo, mejorar la seguridad y aumentar el poder de lxs trabajadorxs en el lugar de trabajo.▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪HOST: National Domestic Workers AllianceOrganizations in PartnershipAFGE Local 704AFL-CIOAmalgamated Transit UnionAmerican Federation of State, County and Municipal EmployeesAmerican Federation of TeachersBrave New FilmsCenter for Biological DiversityCenter for Popular DemocracyCoalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)Color of ChangeCommunity CatalystDaily KosDemocracy GreenDemocracy InitiativeDemoseQuality HomeCare Inc.Fayetteville PACTGreen AmericaGreenpeace USAHand in Hand: The Domestic Employers NetworkHer JusticeJobs with JusticeJustice for Migrant WomenLabor Education Action Research NetworkLabor Network for SustainabilityMasks For AmericaMcCarren GatheringMiami Workers CenterMomsRisingMoveOnNational Council for Occupational Safety and HealthNational Education AssociationNational Women’s Law CenterNC Black AllianceNextGen AmericaNuestras ManosOnward RidesPaid Leave for AllPeople’s ActionPoor People’s Campaign of the Shenandoah ValleyResistance Revival ChorusROC-UnitedService Employees International UnionSuper MajorityTax MarchThe ICAN OUTREACH COMMUNITY ORG.The Oakland InstituteTIME’S UP FoundationUAWUltraVioletUnited for RespectValley Protein Blue Collar Workers Organizing CommitteeWomen’s MarchWomen2WomenWorking Families Organization For more event information: https://honoressentialworkers.com/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 5th, 2020 10:11 AM