Livestream Tribute to Essential Workers for Labor Day 2020
This Labor Day weekend join in paying tribute to the lives and work of essential workers during the dual pandemics of COVID and systemic racism.
Sunday September 6th @ 5pm PT (8pm ET)
Livestream: https://honoressentialworkers.com/
We’ll come together to watch performances, hear stories, and honor the lives of working people who continue to sacrifice daily for our nation’s safety and wellbeing.
Together we’ll issue a powerful call for transformation in honor of the people that we’ve lost to COVID-19 and to fight for the working people who are essential to our economy and society. These essential workers are disproportionately Black and other women of color, immigrant, and other communities in the margins.
We have a responsibility and opportunity to create an inclusive future that ensures that everyone is treated with dignity and respect–through raising pay and workplace standards, improving safety, and increasing worker power in the workplace.
▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪
Homenaje a lxs Trabajadorxs
Domingo 6 de septiembre a las 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET)
En español: https://honoressentialworkers.com/es/
Únete a nosotrxs este fin de semana del Día del Trabajo para rendir homenaje a las vidas y el trabajo de lxs trabajadorxs esenciales. El domingo por la noche, el 6 de septiembre, nos reuniremos para ver presentaciones, escuchar historias y rendir honor a las vidas de las personas trabajadoras que siguen sacrificando diariamente para la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestro país durante la pandemia.
Juntxs haremos una convocatoria poderosa para la transformación en honor a las personas que hemos perdido a COVID-19 y para luchar por la gente trabajadora que es esencial para nuestra economía y sociedad. Estxs trabajadorxs esenciales son desproporcionadamente mujeres Negras y de color, inmigrantes y otras comunidades en las márgenes.
Tenemos una responsabilidad y oportunidad de crear un futuro inclusivo que garantice que todxs seamos tratadxs con dignidad y respeto– a través de aumentar el pago y los estándares en el lugar de trabajo, mejorar la seguridad y aumentar el poder de lxs trabajadorxs en el lugar de trabajo.
▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪
HOST: National Domestic Workers Alliance
Organizations in Partnership
AFGE Local 704
AFL-CIO
Amalgamated Transit Union
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
American Federation of Teachers
Brave New Films
Center for Biological Diversity
Center for Popular Democracy
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)
Color of Change
Community Catalyst
Daily Kos
Democracy Green
Democracy Initiative
Demos
eQuality HomeCare Inc.
Fayetteville PACT
Green America
Greenpeace USA
Hand in Hand: The Domestic Employers Network
Her Justice
Jobs with Justice
Justice for Migrant Women
Labor Education Action Research Network
Labor Network for Sustainability
Masks For America
McCarren Gathering
Miami Workers Center
MomsRising
MoveOn
National Council for Occupational Safety and Health
National Education Association
National Women’s Law Center
NC Black Alliance
NextGen America
Nuestras Manos
Onward Rides
Paid Leave for All
People’s Action
Poor People’s Campaign of the Shenandoah Valley
Resistance Revival Chorus
ROC-United
Service Employees International Union
Super Majority
Tax March
The ICAN OUTREACH COMMUNITY ORG.
The Oakland Institute
TIME’S UP Foundation
UAW
UltraViolet
United for Respect
Valley Protein Blue Collar Workers Organizing Committee
Women’s March
Women2Women
Working Families Organization
