The growing pandemic in California's Central Valley including the eight deaths at Foster Farms is the focus of this program. Despite the fact that Governor Newsom and companies like Foster Farms were aware of the threat of the virus they refused protect the workers and their families. Cal-OSHA has less than 200 health and safety inspectors for California's 18 million workers.

WorkWeek looks at the growing Covid-19 virus pandemic in California's Central Valley where a large amount of world's agricultural products are grown and processed.We interview actor and community activist Ramon Real who discusses his and other activists efforts to prevent the expansion of the pandemic in March 2020. He reports that major corporations such as Foster Farms, Dole and many others refused to provide proper distancing and protection and ordered workers to continue to work even when they were sick with Covid.He also reports that workers were passing out on assembly lines and were brought to the cafeteria to be picked up by their relatives so the company would not be responsible for their Covid contamination.He also reports that Cal/OSHA has not enforced health and safety laws to protect the workers despite numerous complaints to Cal/OSHA of the growing pandemic.This interview on WorkWeek was done on 9/1/20.WorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project