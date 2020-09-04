top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Labor & Workers
Covid, Death & Capitalist Crimes In California's Central Valley
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 4th, 2020 10:25 PM
The growing pandemic in California's Central Valley including the eight deaths at Foster Farms is the focus of this program. Despite the fact that Governor Newsom and companies like Foster Farms were aware of the threat of the virus they refused protect the workers and their families. Cal-OSHA has less than 200 health and safety inspectors for California's 18 million workers.
covid_food_workers.png
WorkWeek looks at the growing Covid-19 virus pandemic in California's Central Valley where a large amount of world's agricultural products are grown and processed.

We interview actor and community activist Ramon Real who discusses his and other activists efforts to prevent the expansion of the pandemic in March 2020. He reports that major corporations such as Foster Farms, Dole and many others refused to provide proper distancing and protection and ordered workers to continue to work even when they were sick with Covid.

He also reports that workers were passing out on assembly lines and were brought to the cafeteria to be picked up by their relatives so the company would not be responsible for their Covid contamination.

He also reports that Cal/OSHA has not enforced health and safety laws to protect the workers despite numerous complaints to Cal/OSHA of the growing pandemic.

Additional Media:
The Covid Pandemic & Central Valley Agricultural Workers
https://youtu.be/wUp42Eqb7R8

Workers, Liability, The Hero's Act and Health and Safety On The Job With UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova
https://youtu.be/ezmEDOiR9s0

With No Safety, Covid Killing Colorado JBS Workers &
Memorial With UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5kTkTdQLpg

UFCW 7 Memorial For 6 JBS Greely, Colorado Workers Who Did Died From Covid
https://www.facebook.com/572982989459766/videos/2875360759256585/?eid=ARB7Kpk3vssOExInbEyCJVx6tLPM7xbOBWPd4W87zE4GRdcpGGK_HclbTWQSPbkqPiGtrhdvdpMyWSFI

The Death March, Slavery, Meat Plant Workers & Covid-19
https://youtu.be/zZkwe4kkYMQ

Investigation: Counties With Meatpacking Plants Report Twice the National Average Rate of COVID-19 Infections
https://www.ewg.org/news-and-analysis/2020/05/ewg-map-counties-meatpacking-plants-report-twice-national-average-rate

America’s Largest Food & Retail Union Confirms Growing COVID-19 Impact on Frontline Workers
http://www.ufcw.org/2020/06/25/covidupdate/

Covid & The Staffing Crisis At Cal/OSHA With Garrett Brown MPH, CIH Retired From Cal/OSHA & Researcher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JBRHGoJSLA

Tesla, Covid-19, Elon Musk, Cal-OSHA & Gov. Gavin Newsom-Interview With Tesla Worker Carlos Gabriel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx9fRymBiqk

'We Need A Safe Workplace! Tesla Worker Carlos Gabriel Speaks Out For Safety In Elon Musk's Tesla Plant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGLb61Iy5VQ

Jail Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out At Tesla Fremont Plant
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI

Elon Musk "He Thinks He Is Above The Law" Rally at Tesla plant
https://youtu.be/rzPl6tm3k7U

TESLA Employees COVID-Positive, Gov.Newsom Responsible-June 12 Protest In Sacramento
https://patch.com/california/sacramento/calendar/event/20200612/838884/tesla-employees-covid-positive-gov-newsom-responsible

Protesters Outside Fremont Tesla Plant Demand Improved COVID-19 Safety For Workers
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/06/15/protesters-fremont-tesla-plant-demand-improved-covid-19-safety-workers/

Protesters Outside Tesla Fremont Factory Demand Improved Safety for Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrZpnX7bQKk
'
This interview on WorkWeek was done on 9/1/20.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdhVkIoRWN...
§Foster Farms Bosses Refused to Protect Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 4th, 2020 10:25 PM
sm_foster_farms_livingston_facility.jpeg
original image (1140x641)
Foster Farms covered up the pandemic and spread of the virus and eight workers died.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdhVkIoRWN...
§Foster Farms CEO Dan Huber
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 4th, 2020 10:25 PM
sm_foster_farms_ceo_dan_huber.jpeg
original image (950x633)
Foster Farms CEO Dan Huber has allowed the contamination of workers with Covid-19 virus at the Livingston plant with 3,700 workers. Many have also infected their families with the virus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdhVkIoRWN...
§Assembly Lines At Foster Farms Has Become Deadly
by Labor Video Project
Friday Sep 4th, 2020 10:25 PM
sm_foster_farms_assembly_line.jpg
original image (1170x866)
Foster Farm workers are being coerced to work in a contaminated factory to increase the profits of Foster Farm bosses.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdhVkIoRWN...
